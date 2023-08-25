Officer-involved shooting outside Gladstone apartment complex

GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - A Gladstone police officer was involved in a shooting early Friday morning.

The call came in at 3:30 a.m. as a suspicious activity call at the Anglewood Vista Apartments at 57th and Main Street in Gladstone.

When officers arrived they were met by suspects, shots were fired and one suspect was hit. Details of what led to that shooting are still coming in.

We are told the officer is not seriously injured.

Police are on the search for one person but have others detained for questioning.

There are other police units involved in the investigation.

We have a crew on scene and will update this story on-air and online as more details come in.

