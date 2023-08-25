Aging & Style
Mizzou releases non-conference schedule for Dennis Gates’ second season

(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - As Missouri heads into the second season of the Dennis Gates era, the Tigers are gearing up for a tougher non-conference schedule than the year prior.

On Friday, Missouri released its non-conference schedule, which opens Nov. 6 in Columbia with a visit from Arkansas-Pine Bluff and features games against five Power-6 conference opponents.

During the first week of the season, Gates’ squad gets a visit from Penny Hardaway’s Memphis Tigers in a Nov. 10 matchup at Mizzou Arena.

With the Big 12/SEC Challenge ending, the Tigers will now participate in the ACC/SEC Challenge. As part of that conference matchup, Mizzou will head to Pittsburgh to play the Panthers on Nov. 28.

On Dec. 3, the second leg of a home-and-home series between Mizzou and Wichita State will take place in Columbia. The Shockers will be in their first season with Paul Mills as their head coach.

Fans hoping to see the Tigers closer to Kansas City will have two chances.

The third edition of the renewed Border Showdown between Missouri and Kansas will take place Dec. 9 when the Tigers head to Lawrence. There they’ll take on Columbia native Dajuan Harris and former Missouri walk-on Parker Braun. A week later, they’ll play Seton Hall on Dec. 17 at the T-Mobile Center.

The final major-conference opponent on the non-conference slate is Missouri’s annual Braggin’ Rights game against the Illinois Fighting Illini. That game will be played in St. Louis on Dec. 22.

DateOpponentLocation
Nov. 6Arkansas-Pine BluffMizzou Arena
Nov. 10MemphisMizzou Arena
Nov. 13SIU EdwardsvilleMizzou Arena
Nov. 16MinnesotaMinneapolis, Minn.
Nov. 19Jackson StateMizzou Arena
Nov. 22South Carolina StateMizzou Arena
Nov. 25Loyola (Maryland)Mizzou Arena
Nov. 28PittsburghPittsburgh, Pa.
Dec. 3Wichita StateMizzou Arena
Dec. 9KansasAllen Fieldhouse
Dec. 17Seton HallT-Mobile Center
Dec. 22IllinoisEnterprise Center
Dec. 30Central ArkansasMizzou Arena

