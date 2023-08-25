Mizzou releases non-conference schedule for Dennis Gates’ second season

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - As Missouri heads into the second season of the Dennis Gates era, the Tigers are gearing up for a tougher non-conference schedule than the year prior.

On Friday, Missouri released its non-conference schedule, which opens Nov. 6 in Columbia with a visit from Arkansas-Pine Bluff and features games against five Power-6 conference opponents.

During the first week of the season, Gates’ squad gets a visit from Penny Hardaway’s Memphis Tigers in a Nov. 10 matchup at Mizzou Arena.

With the Big 12/SEC Challenge ending, the Tigers will now participate in the ACC/SEC Challenge. As part of that conference matchup, Mizzou will head to Pittsburgh to play the Panthers on Nov. 28.

On Dec. 3, the second leg of a home-and-home series between Mizzou and Wichita State will take place in Columbia. The Shockers will be in their first season with Paul Mills as their head coach.

Fans hoping to see the Tigers closer to Kansas City will have two chances.

The third edition of the renewed Border Showdown between Missouri and Kansas will take place Dec. 9 when the Tigers head to Lawrence. There they’ll take on Columbia native Dajuan Harris and former Missouri walk-on Parker Braun. A week later, they’ll play Seton Hall on Dec. 17 at the T-Mobile Center.

The final major-conference opponent on the non-conference slate is Missouri’s annual Braggin’ Rights game against the Illinois Fighting Illini. That game will be played in St. Louis on Dec. 22.

Date Opponent Location Nov. 6 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Mizzou Arena Nov. 10 Memphis Mizzou Arena Nov. 13 SIU Edwardsville Mizzou Arena Nov. 16 Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn. Nov. 19 Jackson State Mizzou Arena Nov. 22 South Carolina State Mizzou Arena Nov. 25 Loyola (Maryland) Mizzou Arena Nov. 28 Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, Pa. Dec. 3 Wichita State Mizzou Arena Dec. 9 Kansas Allen Fieldhouse Dec. 17 Seton Hall T-Mobile Center Dec. 22 Illinois Enterprise Center Dec. 30 Central Arkansas Mizzou Arena

