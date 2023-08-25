Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Miami County Sheriff’s Office: Kansas man found dead in boat at Hillsdale Lake

The Sheriff’s Office says the cause of death is under investigation but they do not suspect...
The Sheriff’s Office says the cause of death is under investigation but they do not suspect foul play.(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man was found unresponsive in a remote part of Hillsdale Lake in Marysville, Kansas on Tuesday.

Just after 8 p.m. on August 22, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a beached boat with an unconscious person in it.

Responding officers found a man, now identified as 48-year-old Cass William Douglass II of Paola, Kansas, unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene by Miami County EMS.

The Sheriff’s Office says the cause of death is under investigation but they do not suspect foul play.

We extend our sincere condolences and comfort to Mr. Douglass’ family.

Miami County Sheriff's Office
To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zackary Young was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after he was...
Docs: Suspect charged with first-degree murder after deliberately hitting Liberty woman
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Kansas City heatwave impacts Friday night high school football games
A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
WATCH: Royals unveil renderings for new stadium, ballpark district locations
Chiefs Kingdom includes team’s official vacation destination
FILE: An investigation into discrimination at the KCFD is ongoing.
Allegations of racial discrimination at KCFD under investigation by U.S. Department of Justice

Latest News

Missouri police are looking for a suspect after they say he shot an officer.
Missouri Highway Patrol locates suspect in officer-involved shooting
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, holds the Super Bowl trophy as he...
‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Chiefs stars featured in 2023 NFL ad campaign
North Kansas City Schools are teaming up with HopSkipDrive, a transportation program for...
HopSkipDrive becomes the newest transportation option for NKC students
North Kansas City Schools are teaming up with HopSkipDrive, a transportation program for...
New option to get kids to & from school