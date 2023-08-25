Miami County Sheriff’s Office: Kansas man found dead in boat at Hillsdale Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man was found unresponsive in a remote part of Hillsdale Lake in Marysville, Kansas on Tuesday.

Just after 8 p.m. on August 22, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a beached boat with an unconscious person in it.

Responding officers found a man, now identified as 48-year-old Cass William Douglass II of Paola, Kansas, unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene by Miami County EMS.

The Sheriff’s Office says the cause of death is under investigation but they do not suspect foul play.

We extend our sincere condolences and comfort to Mr. Douglass’ family.

