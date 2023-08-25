KDA receives reports of confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in horses across state

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) has received notification of multiple confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in horses across the state of Kansas over the past few weeks.

KDA officials said confirmed cases have been reported in Barber, Butler, Douglas and Pratt counties.

KDA officials indicated West Nile Virus is a preventable disease with annual vaccinations that have proven highly effective. All of the confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in Kansas were unvaccinated horses or horses with an unknown vaccination history so they were assumed to be unvaccinated. All horse owners should consult their local veterinarians and make a vaccination plan for their horses.

According to officials with KDA, West Nile Virus is a virus that can infect humans, horses, birds and other species. Horses infected with West Nile Virus can have symptoms that range from depression, loss of appetite, and fever to severe neurologic signs such as incoordination, weakness, inability to rise and hypersensitivity to touch or sound. West Nile Virus can be fatal to horses. If you see symptoms of West Nile Virus in your horses, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Officials with the KDA said the virus is carried and transmitted by mosquitoes. It is not directly contagious from horse to horse or from horse to human. West Nile Virus is a reportable disease in Kansas, which means veterinarians are required by law to report any confirmed cases to the State Veterinarian.

KDA officials noted for more information about West Nile Virus or other animal disease issues in Kansas, visit the KDA Division of Animal Health website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.