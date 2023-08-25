Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KDA receives reports of confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in horses across state

The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) has received notification of multiple confirmed...
The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) has received notification of multiple confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in horses across the state of Kansas over the past few weeks.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) has received notification of multiple confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in horses across the state of Kansas over the past few weeks.

KDA officials said confirmed cases have been reported in Barber, Butler, Douglas and Pratt counties.

KDA officials indicated West Nile Virus is a preventable disease with annual vaccinations that have proven highly effective. All of the confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in Kansas were unvaccinated horses or horses with an unknown vaccination history so they were assumed to be unvaccinated. All horse owners should consult their local veterinarians and make a vaccination plan for their horses.

According to officials with KDA, West Nile Virus is a virus that can infect humans, horses, birds and other species. Horses infected with West Nile Virus can have symptoms that range from depression, loss of appetite, and fever to severe neurologic signs such as incoordination, weakness, inability to rise and hypersensitivity to touch or sound. West Nile Virus can be fatal to horses. If you see symptoms of West Nile Virus in your horses, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Officials with the KDA said the virus is carried and transmitted by mosquitoes. It is not directly contagious from horse to horse or from horse to human. West Nile Virus is a reportable disease in Kansas, which means veterinarians are required by law to report any confirmed cases to the State Veterinarian.

KDA officials noted for more information about West Nile Virus or other animal disease issues in Kansas, visit the KDA Division of Animal Health website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Mahomes posed for a photo with many St. Pius X students after shooting a promo with them.
St. Pius X High School students reflect on shooting Oakley promo with Patrick Mahomes
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Garth Brooks to make ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, holds the Super Bowl trophy as he...
‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Chiefs stars featured in 2023 NFL ad campaign
Campbell's Chunky released a behind-the-scenes picture of a commercial shoot. Kansas City...
Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce battles sibling rivalry in new TV ad
Officer-involved shooting outside Englewood Apartment Homes in Gladstone.
1 dead in officer-involved shooting outside Gladstone apartment complex

Latest News

FILE — Several games have had their start times pushed to 8 p.m., and some even to 8:30 p.m.
Football Friday Night: Scores from first weekend in Missouri for 2023 season
The pedestrian was nearly struck by another car before eventually being hit by a Volkswagon,...
Pedestrian crossing 23rd Street in Independence struck by car, dies from injuries
KCKPD investigating shooting outside business
FILE — KSHSAA reported that it had 42 more people sign up between Friday and Monday to referee...
KSHSAA adds referees in final push for fall sports officials
Fans at the Smithville-Raytown high school football game Friday night discussed how they dealt...
Fans beat the heat on opening night of Missouri high school football