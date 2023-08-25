Aging & Style
KCPD: Investigation underway after adult man found dead near I-435 and Stadium Drive

(WBTV graphic (custom credit) | WBTV graphic)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said it is investigating a suspicious death in the area of I-435 Highway and Stadium Drive Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the area at 6:35 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived at 6:46 p.m. and confirmed a minute later that an adult male was dead.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

