KCPD: Investigation underway after adult man found dead near I-435 and Stadium Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said it is investigating a suspicious death in the area of I-435 Highway and Stadium Drive Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the area at 6:35 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived at 6:46 p.m. and confirmed a minute later that an adult male was dead.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.