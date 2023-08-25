KC man federally charged after carjacking, high-speed police chase

Van Calvin Callahan, Jr. is facing three felony charges.
Van Calvin Callahan, Jr. is facing three felony charges.(US Department of Justice)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, man is charged with three felonies in connection to a violent incident that took place on August 22.

43-year-old Van Calvin Callahan, Jr. is facing one count of carjacking, one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

According to witness testimony, Callahan’s first victim– an elderly man– was walking to the bus stop on East 3rd Street and Grand Boulevard after eating breakfast at a nearby diner. Callahan, whom the victim had never seen or interacted with before, began yelling then hit him on the back of the head with a bottle.

As Callahan continued to assault him, the victim reportedly tried to pull his firearm out of his pocket to defend himself. Callahan saw the victim’s attempt, took the gun and pulled the trigger to shoot him, but the gun was unloaded. The victim was carrying the gun’s magazine in a separate pocket.

While the attack was still underway, an off-duty police officer in his own car testified that he was flagged for help by a KCATA bus supervisor. As the officer pulled over, he saw Callahan attacking the elderly victim. He left his car running and got out, yelling for Callahan to stop as he approached the scene.

The officer says Callahan then pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger, but it did not go off. The officer, who did not know the gun was unloaded, ran for cover as Callahan began to manipulate the gun’s slide.

Callahan allegedly used the officer taking cover as an opportunity to get into the officer’s still-running car and flee the scene.

The officer reportedly had two firearms in his car– one personal and one KCMOPD duty weapon. He also had two GPS tracking devices, one of which investigators used to locate Callahan and the stolen car within an hour of the original incident.

Callahan drove away quickly as officers attempted to stop the vehicle, initiating a high-speed chase. He eventually lost control of the car, driving off the road and hitting a residence on New Jersey Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas. He attempted to run away but was taken into custody a few doors down from the scene of the crash.

During the high-speed pursuit, a female passenger jumped out of the stolen car and was taken into custody for questioning. She told officers that she and Callahan had used Phencyclidine (PCP) shortly before the pursuit. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Videos of the initial assault were partially captured on KCATA bus surveillance cameras and by spectators.

The elderly victim, who remains unidentified, was transported to an area hospital with lacerations to the back of his head, the side of his forehead and both knees. He also reported soreness in his chest and stomach. The videos show Callahan kicking the victim in the chest and the victim falling to the ground several times.

According to the DOJ, “Callahan remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Tuesday, August 29.” The minimum sentence for a felony conviction of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence is seven years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officer-involved shooting outside Englewood Apartment Homes in Gladstone.

1 dead in officer-involved shooting outside Gladstone apartment complex

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Julia Scammahorn and Nathan Brennan
A Gladstone police officer was involved in a shooting early Friday morning leaving one suspect dead, one in custody and another on the run.

News

Zackary Young was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after he was...

Judge recuses himself from Liberty hit-and-run case, suspect refused to appear in court

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
Zackary Young, 28, refused to appear in court Friday morning and was arraigned at the Clay County Detention Center, wearing only a blanket.

Education

school bus generic

Kansas City-area School District asks parents to help amid bus overcrowding issues

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
The Raymore-Peculiar School District says it is working with First Student to address overcrowding issues on school buses.

News

911 generic

‘Held hostage’: MO community takes stand against hundreds of harassing 911 calls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Pettis County Commissioners pass an ordinance protecting 911 dispatchers from harassing, non-emergency, calls.

Latest News

News

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2010, file photo, a Yellow Freight/Roadway Express truck travels east on...

A hand up: Yellow Trucking workers gain helpful tips from city, private companies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
More than 30,000 former Yellow Trucking workers are getting a chance to receive professional assistance to get a new job.

News

A hand up: Yellow Trucking workers gain helpful tips from city, private companies

A hand up: Yellow Trucking workers gain helpful tips from city, private companies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
More than 30,000 former Yellow Trucking workers are getting a chance to receive professional assistance to get a new job.

News

1 dead in officer-involved shooting outside Gladstone apartment complex

1 dead in officer-involved shooting outside Gladstone apartment complex

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A Gladstone police officer was involved in a shooting early Friday morning leaving one suspect dead, one in custody and another on the run.

News

Updated COVID vaccines to land in drug stores

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Education

School sign and police

School board fires Polo, Missouri, principal amid investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Polo, Missouri, board of education fires the high school principal as the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office investigates claims against him.

News

One dead in officer-involved shooting in Gladstone

Updated: 6 hours ago
|