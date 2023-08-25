KC man federally charged after carjacking, high-speed police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, man is charged with three felonies in connection to a violent incident that took place on August 22.

43-year-old Van Calvin Callahan, Jr. is facing one count of carjacking, one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

According to witness testimony, Callahan’s first victim– an elderly man– was walking to the bus stop on East 3rd Street and Grand Boulevard after eating breakfast at a nearby diner. Callahan, whom the victim had never seen or interacted with before, began yelling then hit him on the back of the head with a bottle.

As Callahan continued to assault him, the victim reportedly tried to pull his firearm out of his pocket to defend himself. Callahan saw the victim’s attempt, took the gun and pulled the trigger to shoot him, but the gun was unloaded. The victim was carrying the gun’s magazine in a separate pocket.

While the attack was still underway, an off-duty police officer in his own car testified that he was flagged for help by a KCATA bus supervisor. As the officer pulled over, he saw Callahan attacking the elderly victim. He left his car running and got out, yelling for Callahan to stop as he approached the scene.

The officer says Callahan then pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger, but it did not go off. The officer, who did not know the gun was unloaded, ran for cover as Callahan began to manipulate the gun’s slide.

Callahan allegedly used the officer taking cover as an opportunity to get into the officer’s still-running car and flee the scene.

The officer reportedly had two firearms in his car– one personal and one KCMOPD duty weapon. He also had two GPS tracking devices, one of which investigators used to locate Callahan and the stolen car within an hour of the original incident.

Callahan drove away quickly as officers attempted to stop the vehicle, initiating a high-speed chase. He eventually lost control of the car, driving off the road and hitting a residence on New Jersey Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas. He attempted to run away but was taken into custody a few doors down from the scene of the crash.

During the high-speed pursuit, a female passenger jumped out of the stolen car and was taken into custody for questioning. She told officers that she and Callahan had used Phencyclidine (PCP) shortly before the pursuit. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Videos of the initial assault were partially captured on KCATA bus surveillance cameras and by spectators.

The elderly victim, who remains unidentified, was transported to an area hospital with lacerations to the back of his head, the side of his forehead and both knees. He also reported soreness in his chest and stomach. The videos show Callahan kicking the victim in the chest and the victim falling to the ground several times.

According to the DOJ, “Callahan remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Tuesday, August 29.” The minimum sentence for a felony conviction of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence is seven years in prison.

