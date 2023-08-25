Kansas City Chiefs season ticket holders receive surprise gift from team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs treated season ticket holders to a little something extra ahead of the NFL regular season.

The team returns to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for a final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday.

To get the fan base hyped about the upcoming season, the Chiefs gave thousands of season ticket holders a little bling this week.

Members received a paperweight in the shape of a giant Chiefs Super Bowl LVII ring. The paperweight features the Chiefs logo in the center, along with three crystal footballs representing the organization’s three Super Bowl Championships.

The gifts arrived dressed up in red boxes, complete with a QR code. When fans scan the code, a special message from Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt plays.

Season Ticket Holders spend thousands of dollars on seats every season. To thank them for their dedication, the Chiefs also honor ticket members with other perks like a special day at Training Camp. Practice that day is only open to season ticket holders and they have access to a special autograph session.

Jostens, the company that designed the actual Chiefs Super Bowl LVII rings sells a similar Championship Ring Paperweight for Chiefs fans. Each paperweight sells for $190 plus shipping.

