Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City-area School District asks parents to help amid bus overcrowding issues

school bus generic
school bus generic(WILX)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECULIAR, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City-area school district is working with families, and its bus company, to make sure students get to and from schools safely and on time.

Parents with students in the Raymore-Peculiar School District contacted KCTV5 after their children took pictures while riding school buses this week. The parents say the pictures show the buses overcrowded with students. The parents say some children sat on the floor of buses during rides because there are not enough seats.

The Raymore-Peculiar School District says it is aware of the issues.

ALSO READ: St. Pius X High School student reflect on shooting Oakley promo with Patrick Mahomes

Ray-Pec notified parents of potential problems with buses on Wednesday. The district said Friday morning that it continues to work with First Student to resolve crowding on buses and route delays. The issue is due to a lack of bus drivers according to the district.

In addition to overcrowding, Ray-Pec says buses are experiencing delays dropping off students after school.

Ray-Pec is asking families to drop off and pick up students from schools if it fits with schedules, at least until the issues are resolved. The district asks families who rely on the buses to please be patient with the district as it works on the issues.

ALSO READ: Kansas City heatwave impacts Friday night high school football games

The school district asks parents with concerns about bus transportation to call 816-318-1900 or email the school district.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Mahomes posed for a photo with many St. Pius X students after shooting a promo with them.
St. Pius X High School students reflect on shooting Oakley promo with Patrick Mahomes
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Chiefs Kingdom includes team’s official vacation destination
Missouri police are looking for a suspect after they say he shot an officer.
Missouri Highway Patrol locates suspect in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting outside Englewood Apartment Homes in Gladstone.
1 dead in officer-involved shooting outside Gladstone apartment complex
Zackary Young was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after he was...
Judge recuses himself from Liberty hit-and-run case, suspect refused to appear in court
911 generic
‘Held hostage’: MO community takes stand against hundreds of harassing 911 calls
Van Calvin Callahan, Jr. is facing three felony charges.
KC man federally charged after carjacking, high-speed police chase