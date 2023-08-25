Kansas City-area School District asks parents to help amid bus overcrowding issues

PECULIAR, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City-area school district is working with families, and its bus company, to make sure students get to and from schools safely and on time.

Parents with students in the Raymore-Peculiar School District contacted KCTV5 after their children took pictures while riding school buses this week. The parents say the pictures show the buses overcrowded with students. The parents say some children sat on the floor of buses during rides because there are not enough seats.

The Raymore-Peculiar School District says it is aware of the issues.

Ray-Pec notified parents of potential problems with buses on Wednesday. The district said Friday morning that it continues to work with First Student to resolve crowding on buses and route delays. The issue is due to a lack of bus drivers according to the district.

We are sorry for the inconvenience, and the district is working with First Student, our transportation provider, to rectify the situation. We understand that this is unacceptable. Our efforts to restructure routes is challenging due to a significant bus driver shortage. First Student currently has additional drivers finishing training and is working to recruit more. This week, delays on the buses are more uncomfortable due to the extreme heat.

In addition to overcrowding, Ray-Pec says buses are experiencing delays dropping off students after school.

Ray-Pec is asking families to drop off and pick up students from schools if it fits with schedules, at least until the issues are resolved. The district asks families who rely on the buses to please be patient with the district as it works on the issues.

The school district asks parents with concerns about bus transportation to call 816-318-1900 or email the school district.

