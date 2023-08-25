Judge recuses himself from Liberty hit-and-run case, suspect refused to appear in court

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Zackary Young, 28, refused to appear in court Friday morning and was arraigned at the Clay County Detention Center, wearing only a blanket.

After the proceedings, Judge Louis Angles recused himself from the case due to the victim’s mother being a long-time employee of the Clay County Courthouse.

An order of assignment has been filed for the Missouri Supreme Court to assign a new judge to the case.

On Thursday, the state filed a motion for a mental exam of Young, and it was accepted.

Young, of Independence, Missouri, pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge and armed criminal action for allegedly hitting and killing a woman stranded on the side of the road.

On Tuesday, 20-year-old Savanna Churchill stopped her car due to a flat tire near the intersection of La Frenz and Ruth Ewing Roads.

Churchill was standing outside of her car when a Dodge Ram hit and killed her. The Liberty Police Department confirmed that Churchill died from her injuries at the scene.

Police determined that Young fled the scene by walking away and later arrested him blocks away from the crash.

Officers believed that although Churchill and Young did not know each other prior to the crash, Young deliberately hit Churchill.

Young’s next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5, to request a bond reduction. He is currently being held in Clay County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

