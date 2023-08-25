Judge recuses himself from Liberty hit-and-run case, suspect refused to appear in court

Zackary Young was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after he was...
Zackary Young was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after he was accused of killing Savanna Churchill on Aug. 22, 2023.(Liberty Police Department, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Zackary Young, 28, refused to appear in court Friday morning and was arraigned at the Clay County Detention Center, wearing only a blanket.

After the proceedings, Judge Louis Angles recused himself from the case due to the victim’s mother being a long-time employee of the Clay County Courthouse.

An order of assignment has been filed for the Missouri Supreme Court to assign a new judge to the case.

On Thursday, the state filed a motion for a mental exam of Young, and it was accepted.

Young, of Independence, Missouri, pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge and armed criminal action for allegedly hitting and killing a woman stranded on the side of the road.

Previous Coverage: Docs: Suspect charged with first-degree murder after deliberately hitting Liberty woman

On Tuesday, 20-year-old Savanna Churchill stopped her car due to a flat tire near the intersection of La Frenz and Ruth Ewing Roads.

Churchill was standing outside of her car when a Dodge Ram hit and killed her. The Liberty Police Department confirmed that Churchill died from her injuries at the scene.

Police determined that Young fled the scene by walking away and later arrested him blocks away from the crash.

Officers believed that although Churchill and Young did not know each other prior to the crash, Young deliberately hit Churchill.

Young’s next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5, to request a bond reduction. He is currently being held in Clay County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officer-involved shooting outside Englewood Apartment Homes in Gladstone.

1 dead in officer-involved shooting outside Gladstone apartment complex

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Julia Scammahorn and Nathan Brennan
A Gladstone police officer was involved in a shooting early Friday morning leaving one suspect dead, one in custody and another on the run.

Education

school bus generic

Kansas City-area School District asks parents to help amid bus overcrowding issues

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
The Raymore-Peculiar School District says it is working with First Student to address overcrowding issues on school buses.

News

911 generic

‘Held hostage’: MO community takes stand against hundreds of harassing 911 calls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Pettis County Commissioners pass an ordinance protecting 911 dispatchers from harassing, non-emergency, calls.

News

Van Calvin Callahan, Jr. is facing three felony charges.

KC man federally charged after carjacking, high-speed police chase

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
A Kansas City, Kansas, man is charged with three felonies in connection to a violent incident that took place on August 22.

Latest News

News

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2010, file photo, a Yellow Freight/Roadway Express truck travels east on...

A hand up: Yellow Trucking workers gain helpful tips from city, private companies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
More than 30,000 former Yellow Trucking workers are getting a chance to receive professional assistance to get a new job.

News

A hand up: Yellow Trucking workers gain helpful tips from city, private companies

A hand up: Yellow Trucking workers gain helpful tips from city, private companies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
More than 30,000 former Yellow Trucking workers are getting a chance to receive professional assistance to get a new job.

News

1 dead in officer-involved shooting outside Gladstone apartment complex

1 dead in officer-involved shooting outside Gladstone apartment complex

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A Gladstone police officer was involved in a shooting early Friday morning leaving one suspect dead, one in custody and another on the run.

News

Updated COVID vaccines to land in drug stores

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Education

School sign and police

School board fires Polo, Missouri, principal amid investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Polo, Missouri, board of education fires the high school principal as the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office investigates claims against him.

News

One dead in officer-involved shooting in Gladstone

Updated: 6 hours ago
|