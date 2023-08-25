Info for fans going to Kansas City Chiefs preseason game Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Saturday afternoon game is the Chiefs only preseason game at home.

KCTV5 Meteorologists expect the temperatures to drop to more normal ranges as the extreme heatwave breaks in time for tailgating and kickoff parties.

Schedule

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is at noon.

Parking lots are expected to open around around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The gates to Arrowhead open to Premium areas, including the CommunityAmerica Club Level, Suites, Founder’s Club, and Penthouse open at 9:30 a.m. prior to Chiefs games at the Founder’s Plaza and Tower Gate. All other gates open at 10 a.m.

Alcohol

Fans must be at least 21 years old to consume alcohol and are not allowed to bring outside alcohol into the stadium. That includes flasks, thermos containers, and air plane bottles.

The Chiefs reserve the right to refuse admission to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to any intoxicated or alcohol impaired guest.

Fans are allowed to buy two alcoholic beverages at a time, and anyone under the age of 35 will be asked to show ID to prove their age.

Alcoholic beverages will not be sold to anyone who seems to be impaired by alcohol or intoxicated.

Alcohol sales stop at the end of the third quarter in the Field and Upper Levels. It is at management’s discretion to stop the sale of alcohol earlier than the third quarter if they deem necessary.

Attire

Guests will not be allowed inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium while wearing attire with foul, abusive messages or images. Clothing is also required to cover the body appropriately. according to the Chiefs.

Baby Changing Stations

Family restrooms have changing stations on each level of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Changing stations are also located in many restrooms around the stadium including:

Field Level: 108; 113; 126; 131

CommunityAmerica Club Level: 206; 219; 229; 242

Upper Level: 304; 310; 316; 324; 332; 338; 344

Breast pumps and supplies are allowed inside the stadium, as long as they are carried in a clear plastic bag that falls under the NFL’s Clear Bag policy.

Bags and Purses

The Chiefs encourage fans to leave bags and purses at home. For those who need to carry a bag, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium follows the NFL Clear Bag Policy.

The following types of bags are allowed inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc or similar).

Small clutch bags that are 4.5″ x 6.5″ or smaller.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

Belt bags and fanny packs of any kind are prohibited inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Banners and Signs

Banners are allowed inside inside the stadium as long as they do not interfere with other guest and are no larger than 3′ x 5′. All signs will be subject to security screening. Any sign deemed inappropriate by security will not be allowed into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, including the Confederate Flag.

Other information about banners and signs:

Cannot be commercial, offensive or in poor taste.

Banners and signs may not be hung on walls, rails, stadium padding, LED boards, or any other structure of GEHA Field at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

They cannot interfere with stadium signage or present safety hazards.

For safety reasons poles of any kind are not allowed.

Binoculars

Binoculars are permitted in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as long as they are not carried within a case or bag.

Bottles/Cans

Fans are allowed to take one factory sealed bottle of water that is 20 oz. or less into Arrowhead.

Any other bottles or cans of any type are prohibited.

Cameras

Video cameras and professional cameras are not allowed inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans are allowed to carry small still cameras inside the stadium, as long as they are not in a case or bag. Still cameras are subject to inspection.

Car Seats

Car seats are allowed as long as a ticket has been purchased for the child.

Car seats will be subject to security screening.

Cell Phones

Guests are welcome to use cell phones in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium provided their use does not disturb other guests. However, taking videos is prohibited.

Any video captured on a cell phone without the written permission of stadium management is not permitted. Guests may be asked to delete any video footage that is recorded.

Chewing Tobacco

Chewing tobacco is prohibited at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and guests must refrain from spitting of any kind.

Chiefs Pro Shop

The Kansas City Chiefs Team Pro Shop is located on the north side of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, directly behind Founder’s Plaza.

The Pro Shop is open Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Children

Children under the age of three do not require a ticket; however, must share a seat with an accompanying ticketed adult.

Fans First Booths provide an ID bracelet for children. This ID bracelet will contain key information to help reconnect children and their parent should they become lost. CommunityAmerica Club Level guests may visit the concierge locations.

Costumes

Costumes are allowed, but the Chiefs say they must appropriate.

Costumes must be removed upon arrival and kept off through security screening. They cannot detract from the experience of other fans.

The Chiefs also say:

Masks or other costume pieces that in any way obscure the face are strongly discouraged

Guests are advised that bulky clothing and/or costumes will result in delays at security screening outside the stadium

Costumes must fit within the confines of the guest’s ticketed seat

Toy or replica weapons are prohibited from entry

Any item deemed to be unsafe and/or offensive will not be allowed into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Credit Cards

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium accpets MasterCard, American Express, Visa and Discover.

Drop-Off and Pick-Up

Guests and ride-sharing services are allowed to drop-off and pick-up fans at the Missouri Welcome Center located between Gates 1 and 2 on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

No one is allowed to enter Truman Sports Complex without a parking pass purchased online through the Chiefs website.

Ejection

The Chiefs reserve the right to eject any fan whose behavior violates policy, is unruly or is illegal.

Event tickets will be forfeited without refund. The Chiefs also reserve the right to pull season tickets or the fan may also be arrested

Emergencies

The Chiefs ask fans to remain calm and report as much information as possible to the nearest event stadium personnel during an emergency.

Fans should follow stadium personnel instructions and any announcements will be broadcast over the public-address system.

Fans who need immediate assistance, are asked to notify the nearest security guard, police officer, or visit a Fans First Booth. CommunityAmerica Club Level patrons may visit a concierge location.

In case of an emergency, where it is needed to contact stadium personnel on event day, please call 816.920.4237 for assistance.

First Aid - Presented by The University of Kansas Health System

The University of Kansas Health System First Aid stations provides trained doctors, nurses and EMTs on-site to provide basic and emergency medical services for guests.

First aid stations are located at the following locations, according to the Chiefs:

Field Level: Sections 114; 132

CommunityAmerica Club Level: By Hy-Vee Ramp Doors and Section 241

Upper End Zone: Sections 316; 339

Upper Side Line: Sections 307; 329

Food

Outside food is prohibited in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Guests with medical dietary restrictions may call Fan Experience at 816-920-4237. For a list of Arrowhead Concessions, please reference the Amenities tab in the Chiefs Mobile App.

Ford Tailgate District

Fans will find the Ford Tailgate District on the west side of Lot M.

The pregame entertainment area is free for all fans on game day. The Ford Tailgate District opens 4 hours prior to kickoff and remains open until just before kickoff.

Ford Fan Zone

The Ford Fan Zone is located in the Upper Level between sections 320-328 and includes restrooms, concession stands, bar services, elevators, and a unique viewing experience.

Game Ball Policy

All footballs used during pregame and during games are the property of the NFL and its member clubs.

Any ball that ends up in the stands during the event must be returned to the field or a stadium official immediately upon demand. Failure to do so will result in immediate ejection from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and potential further discipline.

Guest Interference

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium maintains a zero- tolerance policy regarding fan interference with a ball in play or a player during the game.

Failure to comply with this policy will result in immediate removal from the stadium.

Parking

Parking is based on the color reflected on parking passes. The numbers on the parking pass are for inventory purposes only and do not designate a specific parking lot or zone.

Electric Car Parking: A limited number of electric car parking spots with charging stations are available for guests. They are located in Lot M and are available on a first come, first served basis. Enter through Gate 3, 4 or 6 and notify parking staff.

Pat-down Policy

Belongings may be searched before entry at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

If guests elect not to consent to the searches, they will be denied entry into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Profanity

The Chiefs want to make Arrowhead as friendly as possible. The organization said it will not tolerate the use of foul or abusive language in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Those guests who choose to use foul language will be removed from the stadium.

Guests who want to make a report may notify stadium personnel by texting “CHIEFS” [SPACE] YOUR LOCATION AND ISSUE to 816-920-4237.

Re-Entry Policy

Once guests exit GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates they will not be permitted back into the stadium.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium has a no re-entry policy for most Stadium events, including Kansas City Chiefs Football games.

Selfie Sticks

Selfie sticks are prohibited inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Smoking

Smoking and/or vaping is prohibited inside the stadium. Guests who fail to comply with this policy after a warning are subject to ejection from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Strollers

Strollers are permitted in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium if a ticket has been purchased for the child. Stroller must be collapsible and fit under seating area.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is permitted at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium but must be brought in a travel-sized bottle that can fit in guests’ pockets. Sunscreen in aerosol cans is prohibited.

Text Messaging Program

Text messaging is an additional line of communication on event day to report guest conduct or stadium issues more clearly and confidentially. Text “CHIEFS” YOUR LOCATION AND ISSUE TO 816-920-4237. Standard SMS rates apply.

Guests can text four hours prior to event start, during the event and one hour after the conclusion of the event.

Throwing Items

Throwing items from the stands either on to the field or into another seating section is prohibited.

Any guest who throw items will be ejected from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and may be subject to further action.

