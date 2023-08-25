‘I’m trying to forgive’: Man loses leg in Westport hit-and-run

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - When the driver of a Dodge Challenger hit a pedestrian whose leg had to be amputated, Kansas City police shared a photo of the vehicle and asked for help identifying the driver.

Nearly a month later, they believe they know who it is, and the Jackson County Prosecutor has filed charges against the suspect.

29-year-old Russell Reed was charged late Thursday with the felony of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury and the misdemeanor of driving on a revoked or suspended license. The prosecutor’s spokesman said there may be more serious charges to come. Reed is currently in custody in Johnson County, Kansas, on unrelated charges of identity theft, forgery and theft of more than $25,000.

The charges are some relief for 27-year-old Augie Adan, who is now missing a leg as a result of the collision on Aug. 5 at 2:48 a.m.

Adan went to Westport to catch a music show. He stopped at the Taco Bell at Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard after the show before stepping out. He pressed the button at the crosswalk, waited for the signal that he could go and started walking. That’s the last thing he remembers before waking up in the hospital.

“When I first woke up, I didn’t even know my leg was missing,” Adan said on Thursday.

He’s an optimistic, upbeat guy. His mom has a camera roll full of each milestone in his recovery. In most, he’s smiling and giving a thumbs up. But, every day is a struggle.

“In the mornings I wake up, I don’t know how I’m gonna do this,” Adan said, “because, you know, (a) just the mental aspect of losing a leg and (b) it feels like somebody’s driving nails and needles into my once left foot, which isn’t there. It’s called phantom pains.”

Adan’s had six surgeries on the broken pelvis alone and has pins in the toes he has left.

“I’m trying to forgive the person that did this,” he said, “because it takes so much out of me to just try to be hateful.”

The man who hit him was spinning his tires, doing burnouts in his Dodge Challenger south of Westport Road and sped off when police turned on their emergency lights. Adan didn’t even hear him coming.

Adan said the hardest part for him is being away from his job and the possibility he won’t be able to do it again.

“The main part about me which is my work ethic and how I work. It’s kind of been stolen or stripped from me,” Adan said.

He’s been working on a water line project in St. Joseph. Adan’s new in town and recently moved from Los Angeles. His co-workers are like brothers now. They, and even the president of the company, have visited him routinely. They’ve offered him jobs that aren’t as physically demanding, but he can’t wait to get back in a ditch with the help of a prosthetic.

“We’ll have to go through the process of shrinking this leg so you can form and fit into a prosthetic,” he explained. “After that, it’ll be some more time for me to be able to get used to walking in it.”

A GoFundMe to help with medical bills has raised almost $24,000. But he still has a long road ahead.

Surrounded by family, he’s eager to see the man responsible held accountable, but his main message is about gratitude.

“Be thankful, because I really wasn’t always thankful that I had two legs,” Adan said. “Be thankful for the people you have, the abilities you have and take advantage of every day.”

Adan will be released from St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Institute in Overland Park on Friday to go home. He’ll be able to begin outpatient therapy after the pins are removed from his remaining foot.

