HopSkipDrive becomes the newest transportation option for NKC students

By Grace Smith
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Parents in North Kansas City will soon have a new option when it comes to getting their kids there and back each day.

North Kansas City Schools are teaming up with HopSkipDrive, a transportation program for students. 

Christy Collins, Director of College and Career Pathways, said the program is geared to fill in the gaps of school buses. It’s aimed to help students who are homeless, have disabilities, or students who are enrolled in career technical education programs off campus.  

“HopSkipDrive is just an additional resource for us to use if there’s a need that our transportation team could not meet,” Collins said. “There are a lot of kiddos that need access to opportunities that are happening outside of our school buildings, and so this is just a great resource for us to get our kids there.”

HopSkipDrive currently operates in 12 states. The program is launching throughout the North Kansas City School District after Senate Bill 681 passed last session.

“The law that changed allowed for students to be able to be transported by this kind of organization,” Collins said.

Campbell Millum, Vice President, Communications & External Affairs at HopSkipDrive, said safety is their top priority--each driver has to go through a 15-layer background check.

“You have to have caregiving experience, including with students; it’s all designed to be a flexible way for people to earn money as well but also has safety at every single point,” Millum said.

The process is very simple; parents just have to download the HopSkipDrive app, sign up, and then schedule a ride. Parents can also track their child’s entire ride.

“Full transparency, we did a vetting on our end as a district before we decided to engage in this partnership,” Collins said. “We believe whole-heartedly that our students will be safe and transported securely to the destinations we’re trying to get them.”

Gina Blanck, a North Kansas City mom of three, said the program could be very helpful during the school year.

“When you have three kids, and they have to be three places at once, it’s very difficult, and you have two people at work, you’re trying to juggle everything,” Blanck said. “But as a mama bear, I’d be a little nervous, and I’d have to have a tracker on them.”

You can find more information about the program on their website.

