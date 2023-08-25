Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

‘Held hostage’: MO community takes stand against hundreds of harassing 911 calls

911 generic
911 generic(MGN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Leaders in a Missouri community take steps to protect 911 dispatchers from hundreds of harassing phone calls.

Pettis County Commissioners passed an ordinance this week making it illegal for someone to repeatedly call 911, or another public safety agency, with an issue that is not considered an emergency.

911 Communications Director Dannelle Lauder told commissioners that there are a handful of people living in Sedalia and Pettis County, Missouri, who regularly make dozens of non-emergency calls to 911 every month.

“We have one person locally who likes to provide very ugly and harassing statements based upon that person’s perceived race, gender, and age of the call taker. We have another person who likes to scream into the phone for no reason. We have one person who just likes to hold everybody hostage and complain about the actions of other people,” Lauder said.

ALSO READ: 1 dead in officer-involved shooting outside Gladstone apartment complex

Of the two highest offenders, Lauder said the first person called 178 times in 2002. This year that same person has already called 911 nearly 265 times. The second person called 94 times last year and has made 132 calls in 2023.

While there is a Missouri State Statue that addresses harassing phone calls, it only applies to 911 phone lines, according to Lauder. Lauder told commissioners some of the calls also come into administrative lines, which the statute does not protect.

Lauder said she planned to play some of the calls in question during the meeting, but they were inappropriate.

At least one of the calls came during a legitimate emergency, according to Lauder. She also pointed out that while some of the harassing phone calls last up to 45 minutes, the average 911 call is less than three minutes.

“Those operators are trained to handle emergencies and by tying up their time with inappropriate administrative phone calls, we are denying services to public members who could potentially be in need,” Lauder said.

ALSO READ: Allegations of racial discrimination at KCFD under investigation by U.S. Department of Justice

The new ordinance took effect August 22, 2023.

It means anyone who calls 911 with a non-emergency issue more than 10 times a month will be fined. Anyone convicted of violating the ordinance twice during the same year faces a year in jail.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Mahomes posed for a photo with many St. Pius X students after shooting a promo with them.
St. Pius X High School students reflect on shooting Oakley promo with Patrick Mahomes
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Chiefs Kingdom includes team’s official vacation destination
Missouri police are looking for a suspect after they say he shot an officer.
Missouri Highway Patrol locates suspect in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting outside Englewood Apartment Homes in Gladstone.
1 dead in officer-involved shooting outside Gladstone apartment complex
Zackary Young was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after he was...
Judge recuses himself from Liberty hit-and-run case, suspect refused to appear in court
school bus generic
Kansas City-area School District asks parents to help amid bus overcrowding issues
Van Calvin Callahan, Jr. is facing three felony charges.
KC man federally charged after carjacking, high-speed police chase