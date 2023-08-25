‘Held hostage’: MO community takes stand against hundreds of harassing 911 calls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Leaders in a Missouri community take steps to protect 911 dispatchers from hundreds of harassing phone calls.

Pettis County Commissioners passed an ordinance this week making it illegal for someone to repeatedly call 911, or another public safety agency, with an issue that is not considered an emergency.

911 Communications Director Dannelle Lauder told commissioners that there are a handful of people living in Sedalia and Pettis County, Missouri, who regularly make dozens of non-emergency calls to 911 every month.

“We have one person locally who likes to provide very ugly and harassing statements based upon that person’s perceived race, gender, and age of the call taker. We have another person who likes to scream into the phone for no reason. We have one person who just likes to hold everybody hostage and complain about the actions of other people,” Lauder said.

Of the two highest offenders, Lauder said the first person called 178 times in 2002. This year that same person has already called 911 nearly 265 times. The second person called 94 times last year and has made 132 calls in 2023.

While there is a Missouri State Statue that addresses harassing phone calls, it only applies to 911 phone lines, according to Lauder. Lauder told commissioners some of the calls also come into administrative lines, which the statute does not protect.

Lauder said she planned to play some of the calls in question during the meeting, but they were inappropriate.

It was minutes and minutes of beeps and tones redacting the vulgar and horrible language that these operators are subjected to. Some of these calls last 35 to 40 minutes. That’s 30-45 minutes that an operator is held hostage on the phone with this person who was being absolutely ugly to them.

At least one of the calls came during a legitimate emergency, according to Lauder. She also pointed out that while some of the harassing phone calls last up to 45 minutes, the average 911 call is less than three minutes.

“Those operators are trained to handle emergencies and by tying up their time with inappropriate administrative phone calls, we are denying services to public members who could potentially be in need,” Lauder said.

The new ordinance took effect August 22, 2023.

It means anyone who calls 911 with a non-emergency issue more than 10 times a month will be fined. Anyone convicted of violating the ordinance twice during the same year faces a year in jail.

