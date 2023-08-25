A hand up: Yellow Trucking workers gain helpful tips from city, private companies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 30,000 former Yellow Trucking workers are getting a chance to receive professional assistance to get a new job.

The Overland Park Chamber of Commerce, Workforce Partnership, and Johnson County Community College are coming together to offer professional assistance to those who want it from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the OP Chamber of Commerce (9001 W 110th St #150, Overland Park, KS 66210).

Resources workshop schedule:

9:00 am to 9:45 am -- Resume, LinkedIn, interview tips, and guidance

10:00 am to 10:45 am -- Financial planning

11:00 am to 11:45 am -- Upskilling and job training resources

Individual resource support:

9:00 am to 11:00 am -- 1-on-1 Resume help

11:00 pm to 1:00 pm -- 1-on-1 Health insurance resource support

“This is really the first time we’ve done anything to this scale,” said Overland Park Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tracey Osborne Oltjen. “A headquarters company that has had a sudden layoff of this type, we really felt it was necessary to spring into action very quickly.”

This opportunity for all employees to ask questions about networking, writing resumes, and anything else they can think of to help them get a job again.

“Some of them decades. 20 or 30 years. What they really want to do is really sharpen those tools that they haven’t had to flex in a while,” she said.

There is a chance for these former employees to get a job quickly as the three organizers are hosting a career fair at the community college on September 7.

“We’ve got a great career fair with a number of people who would really like to talk with them about a job,” she said.

Yellow, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., was one of the nation’s largest less-than-truckload carriers, which move freight that doesn’t require a full truck allowing multiple shippers to share one.

The company filed for bankruptcy earlier this month forcing thousands of workers across the country to go home and stay home. Taxpayers could face losses if Yellow does not repay a $700 million dollar loan issued by former President Donald Trump amid Covid relief.

