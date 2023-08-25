Aging & Style
Garth Brooks to make ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium

FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.(Chris Pizzello | AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The man who appeared on CrownVision every sixth inning once upon a time will make a return to Kauffman Stadium.

Garth Brooks is set to make “a major announcement” on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to a release.

He will be joined by a special guest, and “stars from across the world of sports will also be in attendance.”

Brooks is no stranger to Kansas City. The country music star opened the then-Sprint Center with nine consecutive sold-out shows in 2007. He also performed at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in 2021.

He played with the Royals in the team’s 2004 Spring Training as a fundraiser for his Teammates for Kids Foundation.

Tuesday’s press conference is in coordination with TuneIn Radio. KCTV5 will live stream the event, which is not open to the public.

