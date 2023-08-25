Aging & Style
Former Olathe North standout traded by Cardinals in preseason deal

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass for a touchdown against...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass for a touchdown against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A former local high school football standout and first-round NFL draft pick was traded Thursday.

The Arizona Cardinals traded linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants Thursday. Simmons stared at Olathe North High School before going on to Clemson, where he was a part of a national championship-winning team in 2018.

Simmons was drafted eighth overall by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft. He started 37 of 50 games for Arizona over three seasons, tallying four interceptions and recording 7.5 sacks.

On Thursday, he was traded to the Giants in exchange for a seventh-round pick. His final game for the Cardinals was last Saturday’s preseason contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

