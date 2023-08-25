Aging & Style
FORECAST: Excessive heat warning expires Friday evening with pop-up showers possible

By Warren Sears
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
We can do it! One last evening of extreme heat! Many high schools on the Missouri side kick off the fall football season Friday evening, and temperatures will likely be in the lower to mid-90s still around 7 p.m. Once the sun sets, it will be much more tolerable. Speaking of sunsets, the last 8 p.m. sunset of the year happens today, before it moves to 7:59 p.m. tomorrow. Watch for a stray pop-up shower or two this evening, but that chance falls off the later you go. There is a better chance early Saturday morning for a quick-moving complex of rain and storms.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is found along and north of I-70. That means we could have a low-end storm with gusty winds and some small hail. That complex should push through starting around 5-7 a.m. and move out quickly on Saturday mid-morning, so the rest of the day is looking great with lower to mid-80s for afternoon highs! It will be moderately humid with a decent amount of cloud coverage. Highs are even cooler on Sunday near 80 degrees. I did take our rain chances down on Sunday, so it should be mostly dry. Next week looks great temperature-wise in the 80s. We could be near 90 degrees again by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

