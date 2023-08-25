FORECAST: Excessive heat reigns Friday, severe storm activity possible late night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This upper-level range of high pressure and hot air finally begins to shift back to the southwest today. In doing so it breaks down a ceiling that has kept moisture at the surface for the past several days which has led to extreme heat indices. We will still see the heat index today between 103° and 107°. An excessive heat warning is still in place. However, chances for showers in isolated thunderstorms look to develop as early as late this afternoon and could continue into the overnight. There’s a marginal risk for severe weather activity during this time frame, but the threat of tornado development is extremely low. Wind and potential hail will be the main concern, but even those weather impacts are on the lower side.

To mow or not to mow... (KCTV 5)

This is due to a front just to our north, which will deepen into our neck of the woods throughout the weekend. Better chances for scattered showers and storms will develop early Saturday morning with partly cloudy skies for much of the rest of Saturday. A few isolated showers cannot be ruled out but overall, it should be a reasonable day to be outdoors. Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower and middle 80s for Saturday with lower 80s more common on Sunday along with one more potential round of scattered showers and storms. The good news at this time, a severe weather threat is unlikely for Sunday.

The cooler weather with high temperatures in the lower 80s will continue throughout much of next week, but there is one more ridge of warm air that seems to build out from the southwest to revisit the central plains by next weekend. High temperatures at this time are looking to push back to the 90s And potentially lower triple digits. We will continue to monitor this closely.

