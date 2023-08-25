Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Excessive heat reigns Friday, severe storm activity possible late night

Excessive heat reigns Friday, severe storm activity possible late night
By Greg Bennett
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This upper-level range of high pressure and hot air finally begins to shift back to the southwest today. In doing so it breaks down a ceiling that has kept moisture at the surface for the past several days which has led to extreme heat indices. We will still see the heat index today between 103° and 107°. An excessive heat warning is still in place. However, chances for showers in isolated thunderstorms look to develop as early as late this afternoon and could continue into the overnight. There’s a marginal risk for severe weather activity during this time frame, but the threat of tornado development is extremely low. Wind and potential hail will be the main concern, but even those weather impacts are on the lower side.

To mow or not to mow...
To mow or not to mow...(KCTV 5)

This is due to a front just to our north, which will deepen into our neck of the woods throughout the weekend. Better chances for scattered showers and storms will develop early Saturday morning with partly cloudy skies for much of the rest of Saturday. A few isolated showers cannot be ruled out but overall, it should be a reasonable day to be outdoors. Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower and middle 80s for Saturday with lower 80s more common on Sunday along with one more potential round of scattered showers and storms. The good news at this time, a severe weather threat is unlikely for Sunday.

The cooler weather with high temperatures in the lower 80s will continue throughout much of next week, but there is one more ridge of warm air that seems to build out from the southwest to revisit the central plains by next weekend. High temperatures at this time are looking to push back to the 90s And potentially lower triple digits. We will continue to monitor this closely.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Mahomes posed for a photo with many St. Pius X students after shooting a promo with them.
St. Pius X High School students reflect on shooting Oakley promo with Patrick Mahomes
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Chiefs Kingdom includes team’s official vacation destination
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Zackary Young was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after he was...
Docs: Suspect charged with first-degree murder after deliberately hitting Liberty woman

Latest News

Excessive heat reigns Friday, severe storm activity possible late night
Excessive heat reigns Friday, severe storm activity possible late night
FORECAST: One more hot and humid day sets up isolated thunderstorm chance Friday night
FORECAST: One more hot and humid day sets up isolated thunderstorm chance Friday night
Why the color of clothing matters in extreme heat
Temps v Heat Index
FORECAST: Life-threatening heat continues Thursday but relief is in sight