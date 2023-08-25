Football Friday Night: Missouri high schools kick off 2023 season

FILE — Several games have had their start times pushed to 8 p.m., and some even to 8:30 p.m.
FILE — Several games have had their start times pushed to 8 p.m., and some even to 8:30 p.m.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Temperatures in the triple digits aren’t stopping Missouri high schools from kicking off their high school football seasons.

However, several games have had their start times pushed to 8 p.m., and some even to 8:30 p.m.

Below are the games in our area KCTV5 will be monitoring with live updates and coverage:

  • Belton at Excelsior Springs
  • Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit
  • Cameron at Lincoln College Prep
  • Columbia Battle at Park Hill
  • Columbia Hickman at North Kansas City
  • Fort Osage at Grain Valley
  • Grandview at William Chrisman
  • Lafayette County at Penney
  • Lawson at Oak Grove
  • Lee’s Summit West at Liberty
  • Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North
  • Oak Park at Winnetonka
  • Park Hill South at Columbia Rock Bridge
  • Platte County at Kearney
  • Raymore-Peculiar at Rockhurst
  • Raytown South at Truman
  • Smithville at Raytown
  • Southern Boone at Odessa
  • St. Joseph Central at Ruskin
  • St. Joseph Lafayette at Center
  • St. Michael at Summit Christian Academy
  • St. Pius X at Pembroke Hill
  • Staley at Blue Springs
ALSO READ: Former Olathe North standout traded by Cardinals in preseason deal

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wires

A Missouri judge says a law banning gender-affirming treatments for minors can take effect.

Missouri judge says ban on gender-affirming health care for minors can take effect on Monday

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By SUMMER BALLENTINE
A Missouri judge says a law banning gender-affirming treatments for minors can take effect

News

Catching up with George Brett on Bobby Witt, future stadium talks and more

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|

News

Officer-involved shooting outside Englewood Apartment Homes in Gladstone.

1 dead in officer-involved shooting outside Gladstone apartment complex

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Julia Scammahorn and Nathan Brennan
A Gladstone police officer was involved in a shooting early Friday morning leaving one suspect dead, one in custody and another on the run.

News

Zackary Young was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after he was...

Judge recuses himself from Liberty hit-and-run case, suspect refused to appear in court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
Zackary Young, 28, refused to appear in court Friday morning and was arraigned at the Clay County Detention Center, wearing only a blanket.

Latest News

Education

school bus generic

Kansas City-area School District asks parents to help amid bus overcrowding issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
The Raymore-Peculiar School District says it is working with First Student to address overcrowding issues on school buses.

News

911 generic

‘Held hostage’: MO community takes stand against hundreds of harassing 911 calls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Pettis County Commissioners pass an ordinance protecting 911 dispatchers from harassing, non-emergency, calls.

News

Van Calvin Callahan, Jr. is facing three felony charges.

KC man federally charged after carjacking, high-speed police chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
A Kansas City, Kansas, man is charged with three felonies in connection to a violent incident that took place on August 22.

News

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2010, file photo, a Yellow Freight/Roadway Express truck travels east on...

A hand up: Yellow Trucking workers gain helpful tips from city, private companies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
More than 30,000 former Yellow Trucking workers are getting a chance to receive professional assistance to get a new job.

News

A hand up: Yellow Trucking workers gain helpful tips from city, private companies

A hand up: Yellow Trucking workers gain helpful tips from city, private companies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
More than 30,000 former Yellow Trucking workers are getting a chance to receive professional assistance to get a new job.

News

1 dead in officer-involved shooting outside Gladstone apartment complex

1 dead in officer-involved shooting outside Gladstone apartment complex

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A Gladstone police officer was involved in a shooting early Friday morning leaving one suspect dead, one in custody and another on the run.