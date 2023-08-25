Football Friday Night: Missouri high schools kick off 2023 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Temperatures in the triple digits aren’t stopping Missouri high schools from kicking off their high school football seasons.

However, several games have had their start times pushed to 8 p.m., and some even to 8:30 p.m.

Below are the games in our area KCTV5 will be monitoring with live updates and coverage:

Belton at Excelsior Springs

Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit

Cameron at Lincoln College Prep

Columbia Battle at Park Hill

Columbia Hickman at North Kansas City

Fort Osage at Grain Valley

Grandview at William Chrisman

Lafayette County at Penney

Lawson at Oak Grove

Lee’s Summit West at Liberty

Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North

Oak Park at Winnetonka

Park Hill South at Columbia Rock Bridge

Platte County at Kearney

Raymore-Peculiar at Rockhurst

Raytown South at Truman

Smithville at Raytown

Southern Boone at Odessa

St. Joseph Central at Ruskin

St. Joseph Lafayette at Center

St. Michael at Summit Christian Academy

St. Pius X at Pembroke Hill

Staley at Blue Springs

