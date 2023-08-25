Football Friday Night: Missouri high schools kick off 2023 season
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Temperatures in the triple digits aren’t stopping Missouri high schools from kicking off their high school football seasons.
However, several games have had their start times pushed to 8 p.m., and some even to 8:30 p.m.
Below are the games in our area KCTV5 will be monitoring with live updates and coverage:
- Belton at Excelsior Springs
- Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit
- Cameron at Lincoln College Prep
- Columbia Battle at Park Hill
- Columbia Hickman at North Kansas City
- Fort Osage at Grain Valley
- Grandview at William Chrisman
- Lafayette County at Penney
- Lawson at Oak Grove
- Lee’s Summit West at Liberty
- Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North
- Oak Park at Winnetonka
- Park Hill South at Columbia Rock Bridge
- Platte County at Kearney
- Raymore-Peculiar at Rockhurst
- Raytown South at Truman
- Smithville at Raytown
- Southern Boone at Odessa
- St. Joseph Central at Ruskin
- St. Joseph Lafayette at Center
- St. Michael at Summit Christian Academy
- St. Pius X at Pembroke Hill
- Staley at Blue Springs
