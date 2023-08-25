Aging & Style
Factfinder 12: Specialty plates causing issues for some Kan. drivers

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Having a specialty license plate can help you support a certain group or cause, but two Kansas men said they were ticketed from states where they’d never been all because of their specialized plates.

Jim Lichlyter, Jr. said it’s frustrating.

“You’re a good citizen, you obey the laws. That’s not right, I didn’t do anything,” he said.

Lichlyter said he got a parking ticket in the mail from the State of Colorado. The problem? It wasn’t his car, and he said he hadn’t been to Colorado.

“The Department of Revenue here in the State of Kansas told me if I want to get a different plate and the little sticker for yearly taxes, I would have to pay for that myself and I shouldn’t have to. It’s not my fault that they issued duplicate tags,” he said.

The State of Kansas admits duplicate tags have been issued. And, as of right now, it doesn’t know how many people this affects.

Lichlyter said the state told him that he and the other driver have the same tag number. The difference? His is a Disabled Veteran tag, and the other driver had a personalized K-State tag.

He’s not the only one.

Fred Hollister showed Factfinder 12 the letter from KTA stating that the situation had been handled. He said got a ticket in the mail, but it was from Maryland for speeding in a semi-truck.

Hollister doesn’t own a semi, and he has never been to Maryland. So, he called the DMV in Maryland.

“They said, ‘Well, that’s too bad because you need to prove to us that the semi-truck does not belong to you.’ And I said “Well, how do I do that?” And she said, “Well, we don’t care. we just need to know the semi-truck does not belong to you,” said Hollister.

After that phone call, he went to KTA in Wichita to get a letter proving that he doesn’t own a semi.

“I told the very nice lady what had happened and I showed her the paperwork that I had received from the state of Maryland, and she told me this happens all the time,” said Hollister.

The problem is specialty license plates, and there are a lot of them. So, what if the person with your duplicate tag, does something worse than speeding?

“A little bit insecure because what’s going to happen next?” said Lichlyter. “Could I be pulled over by the police at gunpoint for something I didn’t do? Because the state issued duplicate tags.”

Hollister said it should be on the state.

“This should not happen in the State of Kansas. Giving the same license tag numbers to different people. If you get a license tag number, then that should be your license tag number. That’s the reason why I pay for the license tag every year,” he said.

The State of Kansas said it is working to fix the problem. If you have a personalized tag, and this happens to you, you should contact the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

