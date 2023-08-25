Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Community rallies around cattle feed lot impacted by high temperatures

By Mark Poulose
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCOTAH, Ks. (KCTV) – August’s extreme heat has some cattle fighting to stay alive near Muscotah, Kansas.

Handke Cattle is home to thousands of cows, but not all of them could survive the heat wave that has impacted our region. Some local volunteer fire departments decided to step in and help.

“I believe we are making a major difference in these cattle’s lives,” said John Acheson, the assistant chief of the Effingham Volunteer Fired Department.

Multiple days of extreme heat at the feed lot have made it difficult for the cattle to cool down. The temperatures have already been deadly for some cows at the feed lot.

Multiple days of extreme heat at the feed lot have made it difficult for the cattle to cool down.
Multiple days of extreme heat at the feed lot have made it difficult for the cattle to cool down.(KCTV5)

“At night, we are not getting below 70 degrees, most of the time haven’t gotten below 75,” said Scarlett Madinger of the Kansas Livestock Association. “Cattle need it to get below 70 if they are going to dispense of the heat they have collected throughout the day.”

Local volunteer fire departments and farmers responded – bringing truckloads of water to spray the animals.

“We are all volunteers in these fire departments, it’s just amazing how all these volunteers stopped what they [were] doing, come out here, and help keep these cattle cool,” Acheson said. “People have full-time jobs and they’ve taken vacation days; they’ve taken off early from work to come and do this.”

The ranch owner was not comfortable telling KCTV5 the exact number of cattle that have died so far. However, the Kansas Livestock Association says a couple hundred deaths could mean a loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“This is something that producers are always concerned about,” Madinger said. “It is something they always try to prepare for any time they know that this is the forecast for weather coming up. They are working every day to try to make sure that those cattle are well cared for and kept as healthy as possible.”

“We are all volunteers in these fire departments, it’s just amazing how all these volunteers...
“We are all volunteers in these fire departments, it’s just amazing how all these volunteers stopped what they [were] doing, come out here, and help keep these cattle cool,” Acheson said.(KCTV5)

Volunteer firefighters estimate the community has brought hundreds of thousands of gallons of water so far.

“When you have something like this, people just come together and do what needs to be done,” said Drew Kloepper of the Atchison County Rural Fire Department. “They don’t ask for payment. They don’t ask for this or ask for that; they do it out of the goodness of their heart.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zackary Young was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after he was...
Docs: Suspect charged with first-degree murder after deliberately hitting Liberty woman
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Kansas City heatwave impacts Friday night high school football games
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Chiefs Kingdom includes team’s official vacation destination
Patrick Mahomes posed for a photo with many St. Pius X students after shooting a promo with them.
St. Pius X High School students reflect on shooting Oakley promo with Patrick Mahomes

Latest News

FORECAST: One more hot and humid day sets up isolated thunderstorm chance Friday night
FORECAST: One more hot and humid day sets up isolated thunderstorm chance Friday night
‘I’m trying to forgive’: Man loses leg in Westport hit-and-run
‘I’m trying to forgive’: Man loses leg in Westport hit-and-run
‘I’m trying to forgive’: Man loses leg in Westport hit-and-run
‘I’m trying to forgive’: Man loses leg in Westport hit-and-run
Community rallies around cattle feed lot impacted by high temperatures