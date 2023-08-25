City of Fairway announces new effort to raise money for family of Ofc. Jonah Oswald

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from his injuries after he was critically wounded in a shooting on Aug. 6.

Oswald was a four-year veteran of the Fairway Police Department, and he left behind a wife and two young children.

In an effort to continue financially supporting his family, the City of Fairway is helping promote an effort to sell T-shirts with proceeds going toward Oswald’s loved ones.

Show your love and support for Officer Oswald‘s family & the Fairway Police Department. Tees are $25 each, and all proceeds will go to the Oswald family. Tees are Charcoal grey, are very soft & comfy and come in adult & youth sizes (Adult 3XL and larger sizes may not be the exact same shirt style/color). The front is a nod to all the blue ribbons of support we have seen all around our City of Trees, and the back features Office Oswald’s Badge #5801.

T-shirts are being sold to help financially support the family of fallen Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald (City of Fairway)

