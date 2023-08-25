Aging & Style
City of Fairway announces new effort to raise money for family of Ofc. Jonah Oswald

Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty,...
Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty, responding to a stolen car scene in Mission, Kansas, on Aug. 6, 2023.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from his injuries after he was critically wounded in a shooting on Aug. 6.

Oswald was a four-year veteran of the Fairway Police Department, and he left behind a wife and two young children.

In an effort to continue financially supporting his family, the City of Fairway is helping promote an effort to sell T-shirts with proceeds going toward Oswald’s loved ones.

For information, click here.

T-shirts are being sold to help financially support the family of fallen Fairway Ofc. Jonah...
T-shirts are being sold to help financially support the family of fallen Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald(City of Fairway)

