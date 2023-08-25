City of Fairway announces new effort to raise money for family of Ofc. Jonah Oswald
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from his injuries after he was critically wounded in a shooting on Aug. 6.
Oswald was a four-year veteran of the Fairway Police Department, and he left behind a wife and two young children.
In an effort to continue financially supporting his family, the City of Fairway is helping promote an effort to sell T-shirts with proceeds going toward Oswald’s loved ones.
