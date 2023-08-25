Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Abandoned children found with note rescued near U.S.-Mexico border, authorities say

Texas officials said two children were found abandoned near the Rio Grande on Wednesday.
Texas officials said two children were found abandoned near the Rio Grande on Wednesday.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE PASS, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say two children were found abandoned near the Rio Grande this week.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez shared photos of the children on Wednesday.

According to Olivarez, the two children from Mexico, ages 4 and 7, were found with a note that gave the name and address of someone in Alabama.

The children were given to border patrol agents.

DPS officials said they’ve recovered four unaccompanied children over the last 24 hours in Eagle Pass.

The team said it also has rescued over 900 children from human smuggling, trafficking or being abandoned since they started Operation Lone Star.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zackary Young was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after he was...
Docs: Suspect charged with first-degree murder after deliberately hitting Liberty woman
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Kansas City heatwave impacts Friday night high school football games
A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
WATCH: Royals unveil renderings for new stadium, ballpark district locations
Chiefs Kingdom includes team’s official vacation destination
FILE: An investigation into discrimination at the KCFD is ongoing.
Allegations of racial discrimination at KCFD under investigation by U.S. Department of Justice

Latest News

The Sheriff’s Office says the cause of death is under investigation but they do not suspect...
Miami County Sheriff’s Office: Kansas man found dead in boat at Hillsdale Lake
A car is seen driving through a flooded road in Toledo, Ohio.
Flooding fills tunnels leading to Detroit airport, forces water rescues in Ohio and Las Vegas
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced the death of a baby orangutan who was born earlier this...
‘We are heartbroken’: Children’s zoo announces passing of baby orangutan