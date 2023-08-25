2023 NFL Draft leaves $164M economic impact on metro, according to KC Sports Commission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KC Sports Commission says the metro is the big winner when it comes to the 2023 NFL Draft. Organizers said the event had an economic impact of more than $164 million over the three-days of the Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light transformed the area between Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial into a unique experience for fans of all ages.

Economic Impact

Visit KC, the city’s convention and visitor’s bureau, predicted the event would bring in about $125 million.

Kathy Nelson, CEO of the Sports Commission, says the 2023 NFL Draft brought in over $164 million dollars in total economic impact with over $108 million created in direct spending and $55 million in indirect impact.

READ MORE: Kansas City Chiefs season ticket holders receive surprise gift from team

The Kansas City Council approved spending $3 million to host the Draft. The Kansas City Sports Commission says it raised additional money through corporate partnerships.

Viewership

The draft was also a blockbuster success on tv and streaming platforms, recording an audience in the U.S. of over 54 million viewers. Kansas City scored the most watched draft since different cities began hosting in 2015.

The exposure didn’t stop there. On social media, it the most engaging and viewed draft of all time, resulting in 875 million impressions. Kansas City got over 34 thousand mentions in those three days.

“The eyeballs on Kansas City...you look 3,5,10 years down the road and you realize everyone that was watching and seeing Kansas City, they will come back and spend their money as well,” says Nelson.

Community Impact

There were 25 local food vendors included in the draft, according to the sports commission. Those businesses generated $1.12 million in food and nonalcoholic beverage sales.

The legacy of the draft was much more than just football, a big stage, bright lights, and a successful outcome.

NFL Green planted trees at Mimi’s Pantry in partnership with Kansas City Community Gardens and Dunbar Park in collaboration with Bridging the Gap. It also participated in Kansas City Community Gardens’ Tomato Days and built a garden at Central Middle School.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of materials were donated to two dozen local nonprofits.

“24-48 hours after the draft we were giving back to non-profits. There was food donated, snacks given away to homeless shelters, when you think of all the things that went into building the stage and the back of house all of those products were given back to the community. Whether they used them or resell them they stayed right here,” Nelson said.

More than 68,000 pounds of beverages, packaged snacks, meals, and assorted foods were contributed to Pete’s Garden and Harvester’s Food Bank.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.