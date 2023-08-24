Aging & Style
Woman escapes handcuffs, steals police car in Prairie Village

Jalisa Fluker, 32 eludes Prairie Village Police.
Jalisa Fluker, 32 eludes Prairie Village Police.(KCTV 5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman is on the loose, and police are asking for your help in finding her.

Prairie Village Police said it started with officers spotting 32-year-old Jalisa Fluker driving a stolen car near 67th Street and Roe Avenue at 2:30 Tuesday morning.

When police tried to pull her over she sped off, but they were quickly able to stop her using road spikes to deflate the tires.

Cpt. Ivan Washington said Fluker was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car when she managed to work her way out of her restraints and crawl from the back into the driver’s seat.

Fluker sped off again, this time fleeing across state lines where she dumped the car and ran.

“Since we have GPS on all our vehicles we quickly found the car, but unfortunately the suspect was out of sight,” said Washington.

The car was dumped near 83rd Street and State Line Road. They called in K-9s and several outside agencies to help locate Fluker, but she was nowhere to be found.

“We would really appreciate the community’s help if they know of her whereabouts,” Washington said.

Nobody was injured, and there was minor damage to the vehicles.

Washington said they are looking into policy changes to avoid a repeat of Tuesday’s patrol car theft.

If you know where Fluker may be, or have any helpful information, call the Prairie Village Police Department at (913) 642-6868, or remain anonymous by calling the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

