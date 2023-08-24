Why the color of clothing matters in extreme heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City area is sweltering under extreme heat and humidity this week.

As people try to stay as cool as possible, the National Weather Service office in Kansas City warns it’s time to make a conscious decision that should begin each morning in your closet.

The NWS preformed a simple experiment. They took popular clothing out into the sun and heat. The picture shows t-shits and jerseys in a variety of colors.

The NWS left the clothing outside before measuring temperatures.

They determined darker colored shirts got much warmer in the sun than lighter colored apparel. It’s because white reflects all colors and black absorbs all color and light.

Meteorologists and health experts say that’s why it is smart to wear light and loose fitting clothing if you plan to spend a lot of time outside.

