University of Kansas PD warns of scam targeting families of KU students

(WIBW)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - University of Kansas police are warning the families of current KU students.

The department said scammers are calling families. The callers claims to be from the KU police department. The scammer tells the family that officers arrested their student and asks for money to be sent for bail.

KU Police said similar scams have been reported at other college campuses.

The department warns families the scammer may use the actual name of an officer employed by KUPD. The caller may also be able to disguise his or her phone number to make it seem like it’s coming from the police department.

The scammer may have information about the student from student’s own social media accounts in an effort to make the call sound credible.

The University of Kansas Police Department says it will never call anyone and demand money over the phone.

Anyone who receives a call like the one described is asked to simply hang up the phone. As soon as you hang up, call the Lawrence Police Department at (785) 864-5900 and report it.

Clues that Call Could be a Scam

The University of Kansas Police Department says there are several signs that the phone call could be a scam.

Scammers will try to create a sense of urgency and say the payment has to be made immediately. When someone continues to put a scammer off, the scammer may then begin to threaten the victim.

It’s a clear scam if the person on the other end of the phone demands payment be made by a gift card, pre-paid Visa or debit card, or through an app like Paypal, Venmo, Zelle, or others.

Again, anyone who receives a call like this can simply hang up the phone.

