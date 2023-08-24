Aging & Style
UMKC launches major that could provide healthcare KC patients receive

UMKC is taking new steps to better the healthcare system around Kansas City by launching a Bio Medical Engineering program.
By Alex Love
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UMKC is taking new steps to better the healthcare system around Kansas City by launching a Bio Medical Engineering program.

Giving students a new avenue to become part of ground breaking medical research, leading to better treatment options for patients down the road.

When people think of healthcare, doctors and nurses probably come to mind, but all the machinery and devices within the room used for surgery, treatments, and other diagnoses are built and operated by Bio Medical Engineers.

So UMKC wants to ensure more medical students stay locally to keep advancing that technology and research to care for patients.

Among the first class majoring in Bio Medical Engineering is freshmen Elizabeth Moore. As a native of Kansas City, her goal is to close the gap in access to lifesaving healthcare treatments that are discovered in the future.

“I truly believe that bio medical engineers will be at the center of healthcare and improving innovation of technology and the quality of life in our communities,” Moore said. 

Through their studies, students can practice medical engineering in the hospital, dentistry, or pharmacy branches of healthcare.

Jobs in this sector are expected to grow 10% over the next several years. 

“You have to really understand what the community needs and then you have to follow that,” Moore continued. “Because sometimes things sound really pretty and really good ideas but then they don’t actually help the community.”

Eventually, this major will be housed in the new health science building by Truman Medical Center Hospital where doctors can get a firsthand look at what students have done to benefit patients. 

“We’re going to use that to showcase the research that’s been done by our biomedical engineers,” Dean Kevin Truman of UMKC’s School of Science and Engineering explained.

“And how it impacts the school of medicine, dentistry and pharmacy. Which then those doctors all inside those hospitals will be impacted directly.”

In the end, the goal is to keep young skilled medical engineers around Kansas City to make procedures less painful and easy for patients. 

“A broken bone, where would we come in, well maybe we come in with an implant that helps you stabilize that bone,” Dean Truman added. “With either some kind of metal, or maybe it’s a new material that actually replicates your bone and you would not need a cast.”

The first class of Bio Medical Engineers consists of 40 students, which is triple what UMKC was expecting for the first year.

