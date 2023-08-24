St. Pius X High School students reflect on shooting Oakley promo with Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new Oakley commercial features Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and one local high school as the football season begins this week.

“We were just sitting in our locker room and our coach took our phones and then all of a sudden he was like, ‘Alright, let’s head up there’ and then they put us on the bus,” said Francisco Rodriguez, a senior who plays defensive tackle.

The St. Pius High School football team knew they were going to be in a commercial at the end of last school year. They didn’t know what it was for, who would be involved or when it was going to air, but they were excited to be a part of a commercial going to air nationwide. The surprise guest was a true surprise, as no one had a clue Mahomes would show up.

They waited on the bus for a few more moments and then burst into excitement when Mahomes made his entrance. Mahomes pumped up the group as the start of the commercial process officially began.

“We had some guesses, but coach was telling us, ‘No, why would he be here?’ It was just really unexpected,” said Turner White, who had a speaking role in the commercial.

The team was taken around the stadium for two days for the shoot, as it took almost 20 hours total to get it right.

“They want to put makeup on me, all this stuff, I got these cool glasses, we all got some glasses, I get on the bus, I start saying my speech, and they said you can make it your own a little bit,” said White.

“Really showed me how much work goes into a commercial. Like, how much you don’t see and so that was really cool,” said Jesse Lee, a senior at St. Pius X. “Coach was trying to tell us all day like, Mahomes is not going to be here so just get ready, commercial, all of this, and he walked on the bus -- it was a great surprise.”

The team is already a close crew, but this takes it to a new level.

St. Pius X Junior Noah McPhee said, “We’ve been with each other like every single morning at 5 a.m., just grinding, and this really shows the work that we’ve put in and how close we’ve gotten.”

The Warriors open their season on Friday at Pembroke Hill. The kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes filmed an Oakley commercial at St. Pius X High School in Kansas City, Missouri. (Oakley)

