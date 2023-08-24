Aging & Style
St. Pius sports get creative with game-plan while battling brutal heat

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This heat wave continues to have major impacts on our viewing area. In most districts, high school sports have had to adjust practices and games.

At St. Pius, they’ve been doing a lot of indoor practices if possible.

Teams like cross country and soccer have been beating the heat by setting their alarm clocks for a 5 a.m. report time.

Courtney Wohlwend is the athletic trainer there. She’s the one who has been making decisions each day for these teams, whether they can be outside- and the time frame they can do it in.

To make these determinations, she uses a wet bulb with global temperature reading. This is MSHAA mandated and is different than heat index. It takes into account temperature, humidity, sun angle, and cloud cover. She starts readings at noon and takes them every 30-60 minutes.

“We’ve had to adjust all week the heat has been brutal, probably the worst I’ve seen it in my career, so we’ve been adjusting and going with the fly,” says Wohlwend.

Their Friday night football game has been moved to 8 p.m. and the athletic director says they will keep monitoring conditions.

