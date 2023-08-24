Aging & Style
School bus drivers call out sick due to heat

Shawnee Mission School District bus routes canceled due to heat
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four bus drivers in the Shawnee Mission School District are taking the rest of the week off because of the heat.

Five routes were canceled Tuesday morning because drivers did not show up. Division Manager at DS Bus Lines DJ Garcia said drivers are not forced to come if they don’t feel well enough to drive. They notify families and the district when that does happen, like on Tuesday.

Bus drivers in the district feel working in this heat is unbearable, and it doesn’t matter how much water or Gatorade they drink during the morning, day, or night.

Sarah Stone has been driving for the district for seven years and said there is no air conditioning on most of the larger buses. There are fans inside, but they blow hot air.

She claims the inside of her bus at 1 p.m. Wednesday reached 124 degrees.

“I started to feel sick; I wasn’t sweating anymore; I felt like I was about to pass out, and I started to cry, so I got on the dispatch, and the school took me inside, took all my students inside, and I waited in the air,” she said. “I lost it; I just started bawling like a baby. I was hot and didn’t know what to do.”

This comes as the district made adjustments last school year that are still happening this school year. They will provide free bus transportation to students living 2.5 miles or more from the school they attend and those 2.5 miles or fewer may pay to ride the bus in areas with established routes.

Garcia said they are making adjustments during the heat like allowing drivers to take 10-15 minute breaks after the first high school run. Stone wants permanent changes.

“I would like to see the district do something so we can have air-conditioned buses,” Stone said. “16 percent of our lot has air, and the majority that do are the sped buses or wheelchair buses. The big buses don’t have air at all.”

