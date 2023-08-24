Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Report: No. 1 recruit planning to visit Kansas in first wave of visits

Kansas is among the suitors set to get an official visit from Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 player in...
Kansas is among the suitors set to get an official visit from Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2024.(WABI)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The No. 1 player in the Class of 2024′s itinerary includes a trip to KU this fall.

After reclassifying earlier this month, Cooper Flagg, the 6-foot-8 power forward who plays for Montverde (Fla.) Academy is planning three official visits later this year. Flagg will reportedly visit Duke, UConn, and Kansas “this fall,” his mother told 24/7 Sports on Wednesday.

Flagg, a native of Newport, Maine, dominated the AAU circuit this summer, earning MVP honors at the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp in Orlando in June. Following that performance, Flagg averaged 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 6.9 blocks playing for Maine United’s 16U squad at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in Atlanta.

By reclassifying on Aug. 11, Flagg set himself up to become the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft. He’ll turn 18 years old (the required age for draft eligibility) in December of his freshman year in college.

The announcement of a potential visit to Lawrence puts the Jayhawks on the short list of suitors for another prized big man.

On Aug. 12, the Jayhawks received a commitment from another star big man in the Class of 2024 when five-star big man Flory Bidunga committed.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zackary Young was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after he was...
Docs: Suspect charged with first-degree murder after deliberately hitting Liberty woman
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Kansas City heatwave impacts Friday night high school football games
A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
WATCH: Royals unveil renderings for new stadium, ballpark district locations
The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
What to know about the Royals’ East Village proposal
FILE: An investigation into discrimination at the KCFD is ongoing.
Allegations of racial discrimination at KCFD under investigation by U.S. Department of Justice

Latest News

FILE: Kansas players dance during Late Night in the Phog, the school's annual NCAA college...
KU announces Flo Rida will perform at 39th edition of Late Night in the Phog
Patrick Mahomes posed for a photo with many St. Pius X students after shooting a promo with them.
St. Pius X High School students reflect on shooting Oakley promo with Patrick Mahomes
Campbell's Chunky released a behind-the-scenes picture of a commercial shoot. Kansas City...
Kelce family Campbell's Chunky ad shoot
Kansas City soccer organization cancels games, implements heat guidelines after complaints