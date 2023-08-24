Report: No. 1 recruit planning to visit Kansas in first wave of visits

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The No. 1 player in the Class of 2024′s itinerary includes a trip to KU this fall.

After reclassifying earlier this month, Cooper Flagg, the 6-foot-8 power forward who plays for Montverde (Fla.) Academy is planning three official visits later this year. Flagg will reportedly visit Duke, UConn, and Kansas “this fall,” his mother told 24/7 Sports on Wednesday.

Flagg, a native of Newport, Maine, dominated the AAU circuit this summer, earning MVP honors at the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp in Orlando in June. Following that performance, Flagg averaged 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 6.9 blocks playing for Maine United’s 16U squad at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in Atlanta.

By reclassifying on Aug. 11, Flagg set himself up to become the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft. He’ll turn 18 years old (the required age for draft eligibility) in December of his freshman year in college.

The announcement of a potential visit to Lawrence puts the Jayhawks on the short list of suitors for another prized big man.

On Aug. 12, the Jayhawks received a commitment from another star big man in the Class of 2024 when five-star big man Flory Bidunga committed.

