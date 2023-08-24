Professional pickleball tournament serves up the fun in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re a fan of pickleball, you’re in luck, because the sports top athletes have made it to the metro. Over the next four days, Overland Park will host the first-ever Vulcan Kansas City Open.

“This is a monumental moment,” said Ilan Lakritz, Director of Pickleball, Elite Tennis, “This is going to be the largest tournament that the Midwest and especially Kansas has ever had.”

The tournament will be played at Elite Tennis and Wellness at 144th and Metcalf. The facility has transformed into 27 pickleball courts for the tournament.

The process took four months to plan -- all hands were on deck as crews transformed the tennis club into an elite stage for the world’s top pickleball professionals, amateurs, and, of course, their fans.

“Scaffolding, bleachers, risers, tents for the vendors, for the people, VIP areas for the people,” said one of the workers.

Based on a recent study of online search volume, Overland Park was named the nation’s “Most Pickleball Obsessed City.”

“There’s not really many other sports where you can see them just 10-15 feet away. There’s going to be music, there’s going to be food trucks, there’s going to be a lot of energy,” said Lakritz.

The four-day tournament begins Thursday morning and runs through Sunday afternoon (Aug. 24-27).

Tickets to the event start at $25. Registration to play in the event has closed.

