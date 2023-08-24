Aging & Style
Nursing home evacuated for HVAC failure had numerous violations in April report

More than 100 nursing home residents are still displaced after having to evacuate from Parkview Healthcare nursing home. The culprit was a failed HVAC unit.
By Jiani Navarro
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several dozen nursing home residents are still displaced after they were forced to evacuate from Parkview Healthcare nursing home, Tuesday afternoon. The culprit was a failed HVAC unit.

More than 110 residents had to be evacuated and relocated to different nursing homes across the metro.

KCTV5 went back to the nursing home on Wednesday to find out if the A/C had been fixed and where the residents were, but when our crew arrived, we were told to leave.

“We’re not doing any comment, we gave your information to our attorney, they may reach out to you,” said nursing home administrator Brant Willoughby.

“Do you have a number I can contact?”

“I’m not going to give you that, they have your information, and they’ll reach out to you if they want to,” he said.

“Is the back A/C on?

“Yes, it is,” he confirmed.

“OK, it is? I just want to know when the residents will be back.”

“This week,” Willoughby shared.

“This week? OK.”

We also reached out to the company that is listed online as their management, Cor Healthcare Partners, to ask why this happened and what’s being done but never got a response after several phone calls.

Through a quick online search, Medicare.gov, a federal website had the nursing home listed as a 1 out of 5 stars.

We did a little more digging to find out why -- and if the a/c going out has been an issue in the past. We discovered an 84-page inspection report from April 26, 2023, listing numerous violations.

Some of the violations came from the facility failing to adequately equip itself with a call light system. The facility also failed to ensure oxygen tubing and humidifiers were stored in a sanitary condition.

These are just two out of the 21 health citations listed. Missouri’s average for citations at long-term care facilities is 11.8, while the country’s average is 8.9.

The Department of Health and Senior Services Section for Long-Term Care Regulation sent KCTV5 a statement: “We are working closely with facility administration to ensure the health and safety of the residents and their living environment. We cannot yet comment on the current regulatory survey underway, but our primary concern is ensuring the health and safety of any residents returning to Parkview in the future.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

