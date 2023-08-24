Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Multiple people believed shot at California bar, authorities say

Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars...
Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars and ambulances to the scene.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) - Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars and ambulances to the scene Wednesday evening.

The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. at Cook’s Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County.

“Believed to be multiple victims from gunshot,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

Dozens of patrol cars and ambulances converged on the scene.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting “and coordinating with local officials as more details become available,” his office tweeted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher dies in crash
Blue Valley mourns after middle school teacher killed in car crash
Parkview Nursing Home at 128 North Hardesty Avenue was evacuated due to an HVAC failure on...
HVAC failure forces mass evacuation of nursing home
A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
WATCH: Royals unveil renderings for new stadium, ballpark district locations
Zackary Young was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after he was...
Docs: Suspect charged with first-degree murder after deliberately hitting Liberty woman
More than 54,000 people filed a property tax appeal with the Jackson County Assessment...
Jackson County homeowners record assessment department, turn over recordings to KCTV5

Latest News

Super Bowl-winning coach provides new scoreboards for 3&2 Complex
Super Bowl-winning coach helps provide new scoreboards at KC youth sports complex
Super Bowl-winning coach provides new scoreboards for 3&2 Complex
Super Bowl-winning coach helps provide new scoreboards at KC sports complex
FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department
KCKPD investigating shooting that killed 1 in 1900 block of N. 8th Street
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
GOP candidates tangle in Milwaukee as they vie to be the leading alternative to front-runner Trump