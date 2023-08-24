Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man shot in Olathe; police looking for tips on suspect

FILE — An Olathe man was shot in the leg Wednesday.
FILE — An Olathe man was shot in the leg Wednesday.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Olathe Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting in the 16800 block of west 127th Street.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area for a call regarding an adult man found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the leg. When officers arrived, they found the man and administered aid until medical personnel arrived.

Police responded to the area at approximately 8:20 p.m.

According to OPD, the man was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said they are diligently locating and interviewing potential witnesses to obtain possible suspect information.

“There are no known threats to the public,” an Olathe Police spokesperson said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zackary Young was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after he was...
Docs: Suspect charged with first-degree murder after deliberately hitting Liberty woman
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Kansas City heatwave impacts Friday night high school football games
A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
WATCH: Royals unveil renderings for new stadium, ballpark district locations
The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
What to know about the Royals’ East Village proposal
FILE: An investigation into discrimination at the KCFD is ongoing.
Allegations of racial discrimination at KCFD under investigation by U.S. Department of Justice

Latest News

The Midwest Innocence Project files a petition to reinstate a Board of Inquiry in the case...
Midwest Innocence Project argues Missouri death row inmate is innocent
UMKC is taking new steps to better the healthcare system around Kansas City by launching a Bio...
UMKC launches major that could provide healthcare KC patients receive
UMKC is taking new steps to better the healthcare system around Kansas City by launching a Bio...
UMKC launches biomedical engineering program
One more day of extreme heat to come
FORECAST: One more hot and humid day sets up isolated thunderstorm chance Friday night
University of Kansas PD warns of scam targeting families of KU students