Man shot in Olathe; police looking for tips on suspect

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Olathe Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting in the 16800 block of west 127th Street.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area for a call regarding an adult man found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the leg. When officers arrived, they found the man and administered aid until medical personnel arrived.

Police responded to the area at approximately 8:20 p.m.

According to OPD, the man was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said they are diligently locating and interviewing potential witnesses to obtain possible suspect information.

“There are no known threats to the public,” an Olathe Police spokesperson said.

