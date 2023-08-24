Aging & Style
Kyle Hopkins shares the dish on his time on Master Chef

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KC Native Kyle Hopkins joins Jillian and Shane in the kitchen. Fresh off season 13 of Master Chef he shares his zest for cooking and creative approach to developing new recipes.

The Buffalo Chicken Dip recipe is as follows:

1 whole chicken, cooked (a rotisserie chicken would be perfect)

1 bunch celery

Sriracha hot sauce (or any hot sauce)

1 Bag of shredded colby-jack shredded cheese

¼ cup bleu cheese crumbles

1 bunch scallions

1 bag of Fritos Scoops

