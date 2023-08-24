KCTV5 Cares: This organization is making lasting change by addressing food access and education

Aging & Style
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT
The Prospect KC is a ground-breaking social enterprise founded in 2019 by award-winning professional chef, Kansas City native and community activist Shanita McAfee-Bryant. Join Jillian as she talks with McAfee-Bryant about the organization’s mission and their 1,200-square-foot culinary space called “The Spot,” featuring a café, coffeeshop and fresh grocer section accepting SNAP benefits.   KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

