KCTV5 Cares: This organization is making lasting change by addressing food access and education

The Prospect KC is a ground-breaking social enterprise founded in 2019 by award-winning professional chef, Kansas City native and community activist Shanita McAfee-Bryant. Join Jillian as she talks with McAfee-Bryant about the organization’s mission and their 1,200-square-foot culinary space called “The Spot,” featuring a café, coffeeshop and fresh grocer section accepting SNAP benefits. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

