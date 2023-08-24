KCKPD investigating shooting that killed 1 in 1900 block of N. 8th Street

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed a man Wednesday night.

The KCKPD said they were called to the 1900 block of N. 8th Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police found an adult male inside a residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers on scene performed life-saving measures but the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit is underway and police said the death is being handled as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

