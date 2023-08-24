Aging & Style
Kansas City soccer organization implements heat guidelines after complaints

(WTOK)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City-area soccer association that organizes tournaments for hundreds of young athletes is implementing new extreme heat guidelines.

Heartland Soccer Association is based in Overland Park, The organization says it is the largest soccer league and tournament host in the country.

The organization released new extreme heat guidelines after parents, coaches, players and referees expressed concern about matches played in the Kansas City heat last weekend.

In a Facebook post, Heartland Soccer Association said after being at the fields during the heat, it realized change was warranted.

After discussing the issue, the soccer association released new heat guidelines for games. The association says the guidelines are in accordance with US Soccer Guidelines.

The soccer association uses a Wet Bulb Global Temperature Monitoring Device, or WBGT. The device uses ambient temperature, relative humidity, wind, and solar radiation to get an accurate measure on playing conditions, according to the organization. The readings are measured on the field.

ALSO READ: Kanas City heatwave impacts Friday night high school football games

Heartland Soccer Association says under the new extreme heat policy, matches will be suspended or canceled anytime the device reads 92 degrees or higher.

A heat schedule will be implemented when the WBGT reading reaches 89.6 degrees. The heat schedule includes shortened games and water breaks.

Games will play as scheduled when the reading is lower than 89.5 degrees.

The new heat guidelines take effect immediately, according to the Heartland Soccer Association.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

