Kansas City Fountain Cards coming January 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It will soon be easier for Kansas Citians to get a municipal ID card in Kansas City when they don’t have the documents traditionally needed to get another form of ID.

Kansas City announced free Fountain Cards will be available beginning in January 2024.

While the ID cards will be available to anyone who lives in Kansas City, the new cards are meant to help people who do not have a state-issued ID such as a driver’s license.

The cards will help people open savings and checking accounts, rent apartments, and access a number of services provided by the city.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the Fountain Cards are something the city has worked on for years. The program will be managed through the Kansas City Health Department.

ALSO READ: Midwest Innocence Project argues Missouri death row inmate is innocent

To get a Fountain Card, applicants must complete an application through the health department and present proof of residency. One form of photo ID is also required. If the applicant does not have a photo ID, the person is allowed to submit at least two of the following alternate forms of ID:

Letter from government or social service agencies confirming the identity of the applicant

School yearbook photo

A W-2 form issued within the last year in addition to a signed Social Security card (social security numbers must match)

Court-certified adoption papers that include adopted parent(s) name(s)

Official certified deeds or title to property

Certificate of vehicle title of registration documents

Proof of auto insurance

Insurance policy

Medicaid/Medicare document or identification card

Payroll stub that includes the social security number of the applicant

Military discharge document (DD-214)

Cancelled duplicate check (must show name, address, signature, and name of institution)

Utility bill which shows name address of applicant (water, gas, electric, telephone)

Voter registration card

Shelter name band (including name of shelter)

The city budgeted about $250,00 to cover the costs of the Fountain Cards.

Each card is good for 10 years for adults. Minors who apply for a card will be required to renew it after five years.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.