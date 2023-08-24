Aging & Style
Judge seals court documents for woman charged with murder in Fairway officer’s death

Cothran’s bond was set at $1 million, and she was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday...
Cothran's bond was set at $1 million, and she was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County.
By KCTV5 Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Andrea Cothran faces a first-degree murder charge along with other felonies in connection with the series of events that led to the death of a Fairway police officer.

But details surrounding her arrest and what led to those charges being levied against her will remain hidden from the public eye.

A Johnson County judge ruled on Wednesday that the probable cause affidavits concerning allegations against Cothran will not be released.

Cothran is also charged with reckless driving, felony theft, fleeing law enforcement and aggravated battery in connection with the Aug. 6 car chase that ended in a shootout at a QuikTrip store in Mission, Kansas.

The gunfire left Officer Jonah Oswald of the Fairway Police Department and car chase suspect Shannon Wayne Marshall dead. Police said previously that Cothran was a passenger in the fleeing vehicle.

WATCH: Funeral for fallen Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald

While the state allows probable cause statements to be released, it includes exceptions when they can be withheld. Joyce wrote in his ruling that prosecutors made a good case that the documents did not need to be released because doing so could jeopardize the case and interfere with the investigation or prosecution.

Cothran’s attorney, Joel Rook, did not immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Her next court appearance has been set for Sept. 20.

Fallen Fairway Officer: Final call for Officer Jonah Oswald

For more stories on Ofc. Jonah Oswald, click here.

