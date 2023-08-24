How college students can protect against campus crimes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - If trouble and emergencies ever occur on campus at the University of Kansas, the police department has multiple phone numbers students can call for different types of issues. But this year, there’s many more resources to keep the school secured.

Detective Jack Campbell of the University Police Department always encourages students to call 911 if they feel threatened or see danger on campus, but there’s also other emergency buttons to push if you need campus police.

“These blue phones are essentially like a yellow box with a red button on it and if a student pushes that button or a civilian it will automatically dial in a call to our operator and give us a location,” Detective Campbell said. “And it allows them to speak through a speaker.”

The beginning of the year is when KU Police notice more non-emergency calls come in from students. While self-defense classes are offered through the university, authorities have other guidelines students should follow to be safe.

“Using what we call the Jayhawk Buddy System that if you go out with people and you stay with those people,” Detective Campbell continued. “That you’re a part of that group and take care of one another. All of our students go through a program called Jayhawks give a flock which is our bystander intervention program.”

Around the Kansas City metro, the martial arts school Ninja Fit recently held a self-defense class specifically for women in college.

Ashleigh Kuhn helps instruct but recently learned things like high heels can be used as self-defense weapons.

“You need to make sure your stance is nice and wide so that you’re not going to get tipped over as easily,” Kuhn said. “If you need to kick them off then kick them off and we even got real creative pretend I’m going to wack you with my heel. How does that look.”

During the course, women learned how to turn any objects into self-defense weapons while training their body to react and hit back harder when threatened.

“We’ll just start off really simple to get them used to that motion of hitting and with a bag or pad,” Owner Jake Miesner explained. “Then I’ll teach them to get more of their body weight behind it to use their whole body in hitting that.”

Another common self-defense tactic is to yell and scream for help to draw more attention to you which will scare off the attacker.

