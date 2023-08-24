FULL INTERVIEW: Osage Co. Sheriff: Dennis Rader ‘prime suspect’ in multiple unsolved cases

PAWHUSKA, Okla. (KWCH) - Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden shared details Wednesday that lead him to believe that Dennis Rader is the prime suspect in the 1976 disappearance of a 16-year-old girl from Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Rader is also a prime suspect in other unsolved cases.

Virden said when he learned more about Dennis Rader, who called himself the “BTK serial killer,” he began to research possible ties the convicted killer might have to the unsolved case of Cynthia Kinney. Kinney went missing while working at a laundromat in Osage County, the largest county in Oklahoma.

Earlier this year, Virden visited with Rader about the case. He said Rader walked him through his life from when he was three years old to his time now in prison. He also included the 10 murders he’s been convicted for in the Wichita area.

While Virden said Rader denied having anything to do with Kinney’s disappearance, he shared that he had fantasized about kidnapping a girl from a laundromat.

“He explained to me that he would watch the laundromat ‘til she was in there alone,” Virden said. “He’d go in with a rouse and get her to his vehicle, and he’d have her and nobody would see or hear anything.”

A few weeks after that interview, Virden traveled to Wichita and obtained copies of items that had been recovered from the BTK investigation. He also mentioned a book Rader was writing in 1976, with a chapter called “Bad Watch Day.” Virden said the chapter talked about an attempted kidnapping and described how he left town to let things cool down. In the would-be book, he also talked about getting a barn ready along the Kansas-Oklahoma border for one of his victims.

Virden said Rader’s manuscripts mentioned several other locations that investigators are reviewing to see whether they might be tied to unsolved crimes in Missouri and Kansas.

Virden said it was a letter recovered in prison that led to the search of Rader’s former property. He said the letter specified locations at Rader’s home never searched by authorities where “trophies” might located.

Virden said the Rader planned to release the letters in April and November 2005. He was arrested in February of that year.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office made its first trip to Park City in April 2023. He said the home and storage building had been demolished, and the city had poured a six-foot sidewalk over the location where Rader indicated the items would be.

Virden showed off a dirty piece of cloth tied in a knot that had been uncovered in April. He said it was believed to be pantyhose and some sort of trophy.

Virden said his office met with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and contacted Park City police. The city had the concrete removed Tuesday so that officers could dig in the area.

Virden said investigators discovered two locations. The first appeared to be a 14-16 inch deep hole with a brick at the bottom, and possibly lined with composition and roofing shingles.

Virden said he assumed the purpose was to protect what was in the hole. He said broken glass, personal items and other things were found. Other items that appeared to be intentionally placed were found in the second location.

“As you know with serial killers, something that they would take that much time and effort to hide and carry is probably going to be related to some type of a major crime,” Virden said.

There was talk of a jar containing the identification of victims in another location, but Virden said that had not been discovered.

“We can’t say whether those driver’s licenses were ever there or not. We can’t say if when they came in and did the dirt work and removed dirt from that area or that maybe those items were removed with that construction of the sidewalk or if maybe the people that he told about it, came and removed those items,” Virden said.

Virden wouldn’t go into great detail about the items found, but said one item was likely some sort of restraint. The others were described as more personal property.

“Right now, he’s a hundred percent the suspect because he knows stuff and has written stuff that wouldn’t be,” Virden said. “I mean, number one the other stuff in there matches to a ‘T’ to the other victims that he roped. The fact that you’ve got the laundromat in ‘76. There’s no other laundromat that we’ve found where there’s anybody missing from. This is his writings, not ours. This stuff that he created years ago. You just go on from there.”

Virden said he will continue to work to solve the case of Cynthia Kinney and work with other law enforcement agencies to clear their cases and get justice for the victims and closure for the families.

“We didn’t want any coverage on this ‘til we get to the end of the investigation because of the pain that it brings up to not only our victim’s family but also other victims’ families and even to Dennis’ family. They’re victims as well. They didn’t have any choice or any control over what he did.”

