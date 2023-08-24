Aging & Style
FORECAST: One more hot and humid day sets up isolated thunderstorm chance Friday night

By Warren Sears
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The ridge of high pressure responsible for all of this dangerous heat and humidity will eventually break down by Friday. This will finally bring an end to our excessive heat warnings along with allowing for a few chances of rain to return to the area. Friday afternoon a front will gradually slip southward and could spark a few showers or storms to pop late in the evening and overnight. A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for parts of our viewing area from Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Not everyone will get rain as this chance is between 20 and 30 percent for our viewing area. By Saturday the front should be south of our area but another wave could bring an additional chance for showers and storms to develop Saturday night into early Sunday. The weekend doesn’t appear to be a washout, but you may have to dodge a few showers and storms early each morning. Cooler temperatures finally arrive bringing much-needed relief. Highs on Saturday will only top out in the low to mid-80s while Sunday we could sit right at 80 degrees. Next week another front swings through and this should reinforce the cooler and drier air which will allow for a much more refreshing feeling to the air that lasts several days.

