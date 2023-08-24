FORECAST: Life-threatening heat continues Thursday but relief is in sight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This upper-level ridge of high pressure continues to shift back to the southwest at the same time. Tropical moisture left over from Herald wraps around the western edge of this high-pressure system. By the time we get into Friday night, that moisture content will move to the north and west and be used within a cold front and upper-level low-pressure system that’s just north of the viewing area. This will usher in an opportunity for showers and thunderstorms. The wet weather threat for Friday is very late in the evening and is more likely expected into Saturday morning with a marginal risk of severe storms. We will have another round of wet weather rebuild Saturday night into Sunday morning, where we have a much better opportunity for widespread showers and storms. At this time the wet weather for Sunday seems to concentrate more around I-70 in the South rather than our northern counties. Please stay weather alert as we build up the chances for heavy rainfall and storm activity but the good news with this wet weather trend is behind this storm system is a push of cooler air which will drop temperatures all the way back down to the lower 80s for afternoon high temperatures and morning low temperatures nearing the 50s.

Weekend Forecast (KCTV 5)

Low 80s may be common as early as Saturday afternoon with Sunday afternoon expecting to flirt around 80° flat. Morning low temperatures seem to drop as far as the upper 50s by mid-next week.

In the meantime, we still have to go through aggressive heat this afternoon. 95 to 100° is expected for air temperatures with feel-like temperatures floating between 105° and 110°. Remember if you have to do any outdoor chores, please try to do them in the morning. Limiting your outdoor activities during the peak heat of the day is going to be very important as heat exhaustion and heat stroke could come on rather quickly for anyone working in these conditions outdoors.

