Experience the largest unsanctioned charity boat race in the U.S.

Looking for the perfect event to top off your summer vacation? Do you want to experience the thrill and excitement of powerboat racing? Find all of this and more at this year’s Lake of the Ozarks Shootout. As the country’s largest unsanctioned charity boat race, they bring all of the action-packed races and local events to the Lake of the Ozarks, MO area. Sponsored by Lake of the Ozarks Shootout.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.