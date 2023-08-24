Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Ed Sheeran announces new album ‘Autumn Variations’ coming in September

Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New...
Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ed Sheeran is staying busy.

The singer-songwriter is releasing a new album just one week after the U.S. leg of his Mathematics Tour wraps up.

Sheeran announced Thursday that the new album, titled “Autumn Variations,” will be available on Sept. 29.

It includes 14 tracks about love, heartbreak, depression and loneliness.

Sheeran reunited with The National’s guitarist Aaron Dessner for the new album. They previously worked together on Sheeran’s last album “-,” (pronounced “Subtract,”) which came out in May.

“Autumn Variations” will be Sheeran’s seventh studio album. You can preorder it on Sheeran’s website here.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zackary Young was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after he was...
Docs: Suspect charged with first-degree murder after deliberately hitting Liberty woman
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Kansas City heatwave impacts Friday night high school football games
A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
WATCH: Royals unveil renderings for new stadium, ballpark district locations
The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
What to know about the Royals’ East Village proposal
FILE: An investigation into discrimination at the KCFD is ongoing.
Allegations of racial discrimination at KCFD under investigation by U.S. Department of Justice

Latest News

This undated booking photo provided by the Missoula County, Mont., Sheriff's Office shows Kevin...
Montana man sentenced to federal prison for threatening to kill Sen. Jon Tester
The Midwest Innocence Project files a petition to reinstate a Board of Inquiry in the case...
Midwest Innocence Project argues Missouri death row inmate is innocent
The doe and her babies were rescued by Warren County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday after they...
Mother deer dies from birthing complications after deputies helped deliver twin fawns
Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Correctional officers federally charged in alleged attack that resulted in inmate’s death
The former president turns himself in at the Fulton County jail following his agreement to a...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Trump turns himself in