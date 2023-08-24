Clay County offers reward for info in deadly hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators hope a reward will help them find the person who hit and killed a man near Liberty last month.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the hit-and-run crash that killed 30-year-old John Paul Scheidecker.

Officers responded to the crash near NE 120th Street between A Highway and Fishing River Road at 3:54 a.m. on July 30. They believe Scheidecker stopped his vehicle and pulled over to the side of the road before the crash. Officers said Scheidecker was outside of his car when another driver hit him.

Emergency responders said the driver did not stop or wait for police to arrive.

Scheidecker graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Biomedical Engineering. He lived near Liberty and owned his own business, according to an obituary published online.

Investigators said they have investigated a number of tips in the case, but need more information to locate the person responsible.

Anyone with information about the crash can leave a tip by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) or by reporting it online.

