Bud Light releases Kansas City Chiefs-themed cans

Bud Light selling beer in Kansas City Chiefs branded packaging.(Bud Light)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Bud Light is ready to toast the upcoming NFL season at your next tailgate.

The beer giant is again releasing beer in limited-edition Kansas City Chiefs packaging. Each package includes the Super Bowl LVII Champions logo. Bud Light says the special packaging is available for sale across the Kansas City region.

It comes as Bud Light launches a new campaign: “Easy to Sunday.”

Bud Light releases cans branded with Kansas City Chiefs logos ahead of the 2023-24 NFL season.(Bud Light)

New commercials will begin airing with the NFL season showing how real NFL fans showcase Sunday football traditions and rituals.

Bud Light’s parent company said its U.S. market share has stabilized recently following a controversial promotion.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev said earlier this month that its U.S. revenue fell 10.5% in the second quarter. Bud Light sales plunged amid a conservative backlash after the brand sent a commemorative can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in early April.

The company said its total U.S. market share for all brands fell more than 5% to 36.9% in April, but then remained stable from the end of April through the end of June. Some of the company’s brands, like Busch Lite and Michelob Ultra, have gained U.S. market share.

In June, Bud Light lost its place as America’s best-selling beer after more than two decades, slipping into second place behind Mexican lager Modelo Especial. InBev also owns Modelo, but in the U.S. the brand is imported and sold by Constellation Brands.

Bud Light is the official beer sponsor of the NFL.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

